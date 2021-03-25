Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: What Does D-Line Rotation Look Like Now?

Mar 25, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Jonny Auping
Mailbag-What-Does-D-Line-Rotation-Look-Like-Now-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

With the recent signings of Brent Urban, Carlos Watkins and Tarell Basham, how do you see this impacting the development of Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore? I thought that Neville Gallimore was really coming into his own and gaining more confidence as he played more towards the end of the season. Your thoughts? — KENNETH JACOBS / DENVER, CO

David: I wouldn't include Basham in that group, as I expect he'll spend more of his time playing on the edge. But to answer the question, it doesn't bother me too much. Any good defensive line rotates its players with some frequency, so it's rare to see a guy playing more than 65-70% of the snaps. There should be plenty of snaps to go around for everyone, and it's never a bad thing to add depth to a group that's lacking it.

Jonny: Well, I don't want to compare whatever Quinn's intentions are to Mike Nolan's plan, but last offseason they signed Gerald McCoy with every intention of bringing Gallimore along and seeing what they had in Hill after a rough rookie season. I think the plan is probably similar. It's a good position to have depth in. It would be nice to see what happens throwing Gallimore out there to see how much he continues to develop, but you don't want to hire a new defensive coordinator and have too many unknowns. You want to give him some Week 1 veterans if you can and let him decide where to go from there.

I have read about the signing of Keanu Neal with the projection of having him play weak-side linebacker. Jaylon Smith has finished in the top five in tackles in the NFL. What does he have to do to be recognized as a difference maker on the Dallas D? Playing out of place (he is more of a MLB) in last year's scheme with little to no transition time would hurt anyone's performance. — BRUCE HOLDEN / GLEN BURNIE, MD

David: I'm a lot less worried about Jaylon's tackle totals and a lot more worried about his speed and instincts. For the salary he's commanding, the difference-making plays you mentioned were sorely lacking in 2020. I think you make a fair point that he didn't have a proper offseason to adjust to a new position. But again, the problems I'm concerned with are more about him having the speed and burst to get to the ball carrier, plus the awareness to know where the ball carrier is going to be. Those were consistent problems last season. He'll have plenty of opportunity to bounce back in 2021, but I don't blame the Cowboys for trying to add a bit more speed to their defense.

Jonny: Smith has been a liability in coverage more than a handful of times over the past few years. I would like to see him utilized as a pass rusher more, if just for curiosity's sake. I think there's an argument to be made that he's the most athletic player on the Cowboys' roster, and eventually the Cowboys' coaching staff has to take advantage of that athleticism.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Free Agency Impact On The NFC East?

How do you rank the NFC East teams on offense and defense now? 
news

Mailbag: Finding A Backup QB In The Draft?

With the free agent loss of Andy Dalton as a backup quarterback, do you think it will be more likely that Jerry drafts a quarterback day three or goes for a veteran free agent?
news

Mailbag: Keanu Neal's Impact? Aldon's Status?

With the addition of two defensive ends recently signed, do you think that hurts the chances of re-signing Aldon Smith?
news

Mailbag: Spending Debate? Lewis' Outlook?

Do you think it was a mistake to commit to him for three years? Follow up question, is there a better way to use him to our advantage?
news

Mailbag: Fixing These 2 Spots? Moving On From LP? 

I am shocked by the decision to not re-sign L.P. Ladouceur. What do you think led to this decision? 
news

Mailbag: Options To Replace Andy Dalton?

With Andy Dalton moving on to Chicago, could Alex Smith be a good replacement?
news

Mailbag: Best Bets To Beef Up The DT Spot?

My question is who in FA or in the draft or even if you think Gallimore, Hill, or Woods can be the next Jarrett for Dallas and unlock our LB athleticism? 
news

Mailbag: Who Get Re-Signed? Interest In Pitts?

With a long list of 20+ free agents of our own, do you have a sense for who will be re-signed? 
news

Mailbag: How Active Will Dallas Be In Free Agency?

Do you think Dallas will put a certain priority on players who have already become free agents? 
news

Mailbag: Advantage Of Having 4 Compensatory Picks?

Now that we know the Cowboys have four compensatory picks, should they use those extra picks to move up and select players they have rated higher on their draft board?
news

Mailbag: A Trade-Down Draft Scenario?

I'm wondering if the best strategy might be to trade down a few spots in the first round, picking up another second-rounder. Thoughts?
Advertising