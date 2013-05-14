Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: What Does Frederick Pick Mean For Phil Costa?

May 13, 2013 at 11:00 PM
Costa_050213_650.jpg


FRED LONDON
KNOXVILLE, TN

Where does the Frederick pick leave Costa? He did play much better in his brief appearance last season. Can you see him as at least a valuable back up as both a guard and center?

David: I've been saying since the draft that I wouldn't be surprised if Costa beats the rookie out for the center spot. I could see Costa taking the center job while Frederick adjusts as a guard. But either way, both guys are versatile, and I bet they'll both spend time at both guard and center during training camp.

Bryan: Frederick has a better chance starting at guard than Costa does. I believe they will let them battle it out at center and sees who wins it. If Frederick does lose it, they would only work him at guard, if Livings or Bernadeau were not doing the job. I really do feel like they are committed to Frederick to play center here and will do everything in their power to make that happen. As far as Costa, if he loses the job, he will be a backup center only.

BLANE LINDLY
WRIGHT CITY, OK
With Romo having more input in the offense, and Jason Garrett not announcing who the offensive coordinator will be, is it possible that they will give the OC title to Bill Callahan, but Romo will really be the offensive coordinator?

David: You don't need me to say Romo is going to have his hands all over the gameplan – Jerry Jones has said that himself. The full duties of offensive coordinator are still probably a bit much for the quarterback to undertake though. What I think is more likely, is you'll see a close, partner-like relationship between Romo and the eventual offensive play-caller. Aaron Rodgers had a partnership like that with Joe Philbin before he left to coach the Dolphins, and there's a similar situation in New Orleans between Drew Brees and Pete Carmichael. That type of understanding between quarterback and coordinator has worked beautifully for those two offenses.

Bryan:No, that will not happen. In the rookie minicamp practices last weekend, from what I was able to observe, Callahan was calling the offensive plays during the team period while Garrett was directing the [embedded_ad]

practice. Either Garrett or Callahan will be the play caller and where Romo comes into the mix will be in the preparation of the game plan on a weekly basis, and overall that is not a bad situation to be in.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Not Afraid Of Third-And-Long Anymore? 

This year, we seem to routinely overcome first-and-15 or first-and-20. Do you think that is showing the maturation in Kellen Moore's play calling? 
news

Mailbag: Tough Roster Decisions Ahead?

I'm awaiting the return of some key players but I'm also starting to worry that we simply won't have enough roster spots. Am I over thinking it? 
news

Mailbag: Cowboys Still Peaking? Try Diggs At WR?

Can't remember having more fun watching a team come together. Don't we still have a lot of room to grow and improve?
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore's Future? Grier Update?

I was interested in your thoughts of the Cowboys being able to keep OC Kellen Moore past this year. When the season is over, he could go quickly. 
news

Mailbag: What Is Jaylon Smith's Cowboy Legacy?

In light of the decision to release Jaylon Smith, it's hard to know how to feel about such a unique career. From the remarkable comeback story to now, what do you think Jaylon's legacy is? 
news

Mailbag: In Game Decisions? Player Management?

Did you take issue with some of the calls on Sunday, like declining the facemask penalty in the second quarter? Or am I just nitpicking? 
news

Mailbag: Should Micah Parsons Play DE Full Time?

It's way early, but Micah Parsons looks like the best defensive end in the 2021 draft. How are they not going to use him on the edge full-time going forward? 
news

Mailbag: More Jabril Cox? Concerns With Carolina?

With Keanu Neal possibly out another week and Micah Parsons likely to stick it out at DE for a bit longer, can we expect to see Dan Quinn start to mix in Jabril Cox more?
news

Mailbag: Was Clock Management An Issue Again? 

I was confused as to why we did not call one timeout in the last minute and a half of the second quarter against the Eagles? 
news

Mailbag: Cowboys Get Lucky The CBs Were Gone?

Do you think the Cowboys actually got very lucky this year when the two corners they wanted were off the board, therefore getting Micah?
news

Mailbag: Where Is Maurice Canady?

Where is Maurice Canady? Is he hurt? I thought he was going to be a starter. What did I miss? 
news

Mailbag: Is Pollard Too Good To Return Kicks?

It seems too risky to me to keep Tony Pollard as our primary kick returner. Why risk injuring him on kickoffs which have a low probability resulting in a big return? 
Advertising