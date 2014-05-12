Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: What Grade Does This Draft Deserve?

May 12, 2014 at 01:18 AM
Mailbag_051225_650.jpg



WILLIAM CASTILLEJA
ENTERPRISE, OR
With all the left defensive end-types on the roster and the lack of right defensive end, do you think that if Anthony Spincer gets healthy the coaches will try to move him to the RDE spot?

Rowan: Probably not off the bat. I do think Spencer has the ability to play both sides, but right now the focus for him is just getting healthy. The roster may dictate which side he ends up on, but I imagine they'll put him where he's most comfortable to start out with. I really just think the top four defensive linemen will be on the field to start the year, so if that means he needs to shift over, then he can.

David: The two things we know for sure are that Henry Melton is going to play the three-technique and Demarcus Lawrence is a right defensive end. If the Cowboys have the answers for where to put everyone else, they are keeping it a secret for the time being. Personally, I think one of the two of either Spencer or George Selvie will need to move across the line to right end. Spencer seems like the better bet to do that, but he's got to get healthy enough to play first. As it stands right now, I'm not including him in the picture until he proves he's healthy enough to play.

KLAUS WOODWARD
PORT JEFFERSON , NY
What grade would you give the Cowboys draft?

Rowan:It's obviously impossible to know without seeing any of the players they picked yet on the field, but my initial gut would grade a "B-". It's almost entirely dependent on the second-round pick, Demarcus Lawrence. This draft was touted for how deep the talent pool was, and the Cowboys forfeited a third-round pick by moving up in the second round for him. [embedded_ad] That's putting a lot of faith in the only pass-rusher the Cowboys grabbed before the seventh round. If he becomes their star defensive end the next five years, then the move panned out. If not, that was a heavy price to pay.

David: This is boring, but I basically agree with Rowan's assessment. Whether or not Lawrence pans out is going to be the talking point for this draft in the future. Aside from that, I absolutely love the Zack Martin pick – he should be a Day 1 starter. I like Street's chances of being able to contribute immediately, and I like the odds that one or two of those seventh rounders will turn into something useful. I can't say I love the selection of Anthony Hitchins in the fourth round, as that seems a bit high to be drafting a backup. So I'm going with "B" or "B-." Good, but not amazing.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Keeping Offensive Line Chemistry?

No doubt Tyron Smith is a future Hall of Famer, but do you worry about the offensive line keeping chemistry and continuity once he returns? And will this slow Tyler Smith's development at all?

news

Mailbag: Using Upcoming Games to Prepare?

Do you think the Cowboys will use these next two games against lesser opponents to try new things and prepare for that final three-game gauntlet against the Eagles, Titans and Commanders?

news

Mailbag: How to Replace Anthony Brown?

I'm really concerned about our depth in the secondary after losing Anthony Brown. How will the Cowboys replace him?

news

Mailbag: Should We Be Concerned By Slow Starts?

Against teams that are one dimensional or lack quality skill players, this Cowboys team has been able to overcome its slow starts. Do you see this as a problem down the stretch or in the playoffs?

news

Mailbag: Fixing Trouble Over The Middle?

When Dak Prescott seems to get in trouble with turnovers, it's often high passes over the middle. What's the fix?

news

Mailbag: Evaluate Other WRs Before Signing OBJ?

It seems the Cowboys' philosophy of not overspending for players is working. Shouldn't they see what they have in wide receiver Antonio Callaway and even James Washington before overspending for OBJ?

news

Mailbag: Is 1,000 Yards Still a RB Benchmark?

Seeing Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard split carries this year, I was curious if you feel like the 1,000-yard mark is losing its place as a benchmark stat when evaluating and assessing who the NFL's top-tier running backs are?

news

Mailbag: Are Two Mini-Byes Better?

The Cowboys have recently followed their game on Thanksgiving with a game the following Thursday and then had a mini-bye. This year they play later in the season and will have two mini-byes. Which is better?

news

Mailbag: Time to Answer Bill Parcells' Question?

When posed with the question about how his team was looking, Bill Parcells is famously known for always responding, "Ask me after Thanksgiving." Well, here we are. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: Any Special Teams Unit Playing Better?

Do you believe that special teams are playing the best of these three units for the Cowboys right now? Also, is there another special teams unit in the NFL you would rather have other than the Cowboys'?

news

Mailbag: Is Offense the Best Run Defense?

The game against Minnesota showed that our offense is our best run defense. Can/will this be our key to making a deep playoff run?

news

Mailbag: Handling Injured Players Differently?

The fact that Ezekiel Elliott has actually sat out injured at all is a departure from the standard he has set. Do you think this is a result of learning from past mistakes?

Advertising