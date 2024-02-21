Mailbag: What is 2024 projection for Trey Lance?

Nick Harris: The plan with Trey Lance is to see what he has to offer this next year in training camp and the preseason to get a good gauge of what his exact future with the Cowboys looks like. He worked all season with quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien and the rest of the offensive staff to improve his game, and they will be able to see how far he's come when they get to Oxnard. The team has two years to determine if he can either be a long-term backup for Dak Prescott's latter part of his career – which has proven to be more and more valuable with older quarterbacks – and/or his eventual replacement a few years from now. Regardless, with Cooper Rush entering the final season of his contract, the plan would have to be seeing Lance backup Prescott in 2025 unless something drastically goes wrong in his preseason sample sizes. If they can't at least manage that, then I'm with you, it'd be a waste of a fourth-round pick.