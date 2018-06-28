Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: La'el Collins' Long-Term Future?

Jun 28, 2018 at 10:23 AM
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Bryan Broaddus & David Helman
Mailbag-062818-hero

JOHNNY BROOKS

BATTLEFIELD, MO

With the way we have witnessed the escalating contracts of offensive linemen around the league. Would the Cowboys be better off trying to get La'el Collins locked up on a long-term deal next offseason before the price gets driven up even further on him?

Bryan:Stephen Jones always tries to stay ahead of the curve, but he's got some other contracts that he needs to consider first. Collins has two more seasons left on this current deal so I'd let things ride until then with the intent of helping other spots on my roster.

David:I'm curious about La'el, because if he keeps improving at this rate he might price himself out of the Cowboys' plans. I'm not sure any team in the league can afford to pay top-tier money to four of its five offensive linemen -- especially when you have to worry about guys like DeMarcus Lawrence, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

LOU SOTTILE

SCRANTON, PA

Would No. 94 still be eligible for the practice squad (assuming reinstatement)? Would that be considered if he is?

Bryan:That's an interesting question and after asking around I was informed that the answer is no. Gregory would not be eligible if they needed to go that route.

David:Even if Gregory were eligible, I don't think it would matter. Despite his troubles, I think a guy with his skill set would be claimed after getting released.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Reason For Concern At Left Guard?

We've lost our starting left guard two years in a row. Why isn't this a bigger concern this offseason?

news

Mailbag: Who Are You Excited To See In OTAs?

Who are you most excited to see during these OTA workouts? Are there any players in particular you feel need to have a good showing?

news

Mailbag: Bringing An Edge Back To The OL?

In listening to Zack Martin talk about the new O-line coach,  he mentioned they needed to get their "edge" back. Was this a big problem in recent year?

news

Mailbag: Is Missing OTAs Really A Big Deal?

How significant is it for players to miss the OTA practices right now, especially with a new offense being installed?

news

Mailbag: Could Any Players Be Used in Trades?

Is there anyone on the current roster the Cowboys might be looking to trade to add some O-line depth or possibly picks for next year?

news

Mailbag: What's Taking So Long For CeeDee's Deal?

Why are the Cowboys waiting so long to get CeeDee Lamb's contract done? The longer they wait, the more the price goes up.

news

Mailbag: Roles For Both Deuce and Turpin?

Is there room to have not one, but two smaller guys on the roster with Deuce Vaughn and KaVontae Turpin?

news

Mailbag: Why Wait on Signing Another Kicker?

After watching the way the season ended with our kicking situation, why would the Cowboys wait so long in signing one, especially after not drafting one?

news

Mailbag: Another Player Like Steele on the Roster?

Do you think there is another Steele on this team and that's why they haven't reached too deep into free agency to get offensive line help?

news

Mailbag: Will Passing Success Depend on TEs?

I contend that the success of the passing game will depend on the development of the tight ends on this team. If McCarthy runs a form of the West Coast offense, they will be asked to do a lot. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Should Parsons Be A Full-Time DE?

Micah Parsons recently said he's moving to defensive end full time, but does Dallas have a good enough linebacking corps to afford him doing so?

news

Mailbag: Could Any UDFAs Make An Impact?

I noticed some of the Cowboys' undrafted free agents received decent guaranteed money. Why pay so much for someone who wasn't drafted?

Advertising