Mailbag: La'el Collins' Long-Term Future?

Bryan: Stephen Jones always tries to stay ahead of the curve, but he's got some other contracts that he needs to consider first. Collins has two more seasons left on this current deal so I'd let things ride until then with the intent of helping other spots on my roster.

David:I'm curious about La'el, because if he keeps improving at this rate he might price himself out of the Cowboys' plans. I'm not sure any team in the league can afford to pay top-tier money to four of its five offensive linemen -- especially when you have to worry about guys like DeMarcus Lawrence, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.