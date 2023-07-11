Mailbag

Mailbag: What Position Is Least Worrisome?

Jul 11, 2023 at 09:42 AM
I've seen a lot written about the biggest worries on the team, but if the season started today, which position on the Cowboys would you have the least worries about and why?Walt DeBell/Troy, NY

Nick Eatman: Can I say right guard? Haven't worried about that spot in nine years. That's just a credit to how great Zack Martin has been, probably the most consistent player we've ever seen. But I don't think that's the spirit of the question. For me, I'll say the edge rusher spot. It's not just because of Micah Parsons, but just the depth there with D-Law, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler and Sam Williams. That's five guys who can get off the edge and make plays. That, coupled with the creativity of Dan Quinn, makes me think it's going to be a race to the quarterback on all passing plays.

Kurt Daniels:We do often try to answer questions about what might be wrong with the Cowboys – that's just the nature of the beast in some ways – so it's nice to take a positive look. And, of course, there is plenty to be positive about. The receiving corps looks dynamic, the pass-rush could wreak havoc, the starting cornerbacks will be among the best in the NFL, heck, even the quarterback shouldn't cause grave concern. For me, however, the safety position seems the least worrisome. There may not be a better combination out there than the three-headed monster of Donovan Wilson, Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker, who as a group bring both experience and unquestioned talent. But behind them is also a young crop of safeties, led by Israel Mukuamu, knocking on the door. After all of those years of the Cowboys viewing the safety position as almost an afterthought, this is now a unit, from top to bottom, that may truly be the team's most dependable.

