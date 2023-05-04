Mailbag: What Position Is Most Concerning?

Patrik: I'd agree that I still have question marks surrounding the WR bunch behind Lamb, Gallup and Cooks, and while the Cowboys did select one on draft weekend, it wasn't until Jalen Brooks got the nod as the seventh-round pick (244) and, to me, that means they'll lean really hard on the other Jalen (Tolbert) to step up in Year 2 and start showing flashes that support his draft status as a former third-round pick in 2022. He'll have his work cut out for him though, because it was Simi Fehoko who flat-out owned 2022 training camp before injury derailed his season and, as such, he's in prime position to strike again for the WR4 role. As I look around the roster, I don't see any pressing issues, positionally, and kudos to the Cowboys for having a great offseason to put themselves in this position. There are some concerns, however, (e.g., will Asim Richards be moved to guard, etc.) but, for me, the WR depth equation remains wildly unsolved ahead of OTAs.