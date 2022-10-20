Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: What's Holding Back Jabril Cox?

Oct 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Nick Eatman
Mailbag--What’s-Holding-Back-Jabril-Cox-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

What is preventing Jabril Cox from getting playing time? I think in his limited role he showed the ability to cover. Is the linebacker core that deep or is he still not 100%? – TERRY FRANCIS / TAKOMA PARK, MD

Patrik: The presence of Anthony Barr – simply put. With the addition of Barr and the improved play of Leighton Vander Esch, cracking the three-man rotation that includes Micah Parsons is obviously very difficult. Barr is also beginning to hit his stride in Dan Quinn's defense and that means Cox would have to increase his value on special teams to continually carve his way onto the gameday roster(s) but there he runs up against a key special teams guy in Luke Gifford. The bottom line is the Cowboys have a great depth problem at LB, and more so when/if Damone Clark is activated.

Nick: Right now, Cox just isn't ready to contribute in a consistent way. He's got on the field some, mainly on special teams. But when the Cowboys added Anthony Barr, it likely pushed everyone down a slot in the linebacker room. Cox is built more like a safety than a defensive end such as Barr. And when you consider the Cowboys are using Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson down in the box at times, there isn't a lot of room for Cox to play in sub-packages. Flip over to special teams, and Luke Gifford is one of the core players there at linebacker. Now, factor in Damone Clark to the mix and it might be even tougher for Cox to find some snaps this year.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Assessing Cooper's Time As A Starter?

Now that Rush has made his fifth and likely final start this season, how would you grade his performance, his ability to be an effective quarterback, and his future here with the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: Already Looking Ahead To Philly Rematch?

After watching the second half against the Eagles, do you feel we have reason to be optimistic in the December rematch, especially at home with a healthy Dak Prescott? Why or why not?

news

Mailbag: Should Turpin Get More Offensive Snaps?

Why do you think KaVontae Turpin has not gotten any offensive snaps at wide receiver, as explosive as he can be and coming off the USFL season he had?

news

Mailbag: Other Unsung Heroes On Defense?

In addition to Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and others we hear about, who are some other players on this defense giving key contributions to the turnaround?

news

Mailbag: How To Stop Eagles' Running Attack?

The Eagles are a better running team, probably better than the Giants and the Cowboys had issues with the Giants' running game. What do they do different to stop the Eagles?

news

Mailbag: Parsons In The Early MVP Conversation?

Is there a more viable option for MVP than Micah Parsons through these first five weeks? If so, how do you figure?

news

Mailbag: Any News On James Washington?

Is James Washington just going to be lost in the numbers this year with the play of Noah Brown and the younger guys?

news

Mailbag: Will Peters Be Better Matchup vs. Donald?

I know Connor McGovern returned last week vs Washington. But against the Rams this week, do you think the Cowboys will make an extra effort to have Jason Peters ready to help against Donald?

news

Mailbag: Why Did Run Game Stall vs. Washington?

Hard to complain when you're winning, but the running game continues to be ineffective. Any thoughts on why they cannot run? Is it bad blocking?

news

Mailbag: How To Fix Cowboys Run Defense?

While the defense has played well, our opponents have been successful running the ball against our "big nickel" personnel package. Do you see Coach Quinn making any adjustments given how much the Rams and Eagles like to run the ball?

news

Mailbag: What Happens If Tyron Smith Returns?

With Tyler Smith exceeding everyone's expectations at left tackle and Jason Peters/Connor McGovern holding down left guard, what do you do with Tyron Smith if he's able to come back later this year?

Advertising