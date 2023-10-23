Mailbag: Where are the tight ends this year?

In previous seasons, the tight end was a major security blanket. You need four yards? The tight end gets you five. Dalton Schultz. Jason Witten. Last year it was the four tight ends. Where are they this year? Is it scheme? Or is it that no one has stepped up? – Dennis Thrasher/Port Orchard, WA

Nick Eatman: I'm sorry but I feel a little uneasy putting Schultz and Witten in the same sentence like that. Yeah, they were both tight ends but just not at all at the same level. But I get your point, but the Cowboys decided to move on from Schultz and even when his price tag dropped in free agency, they had no real interest in bringing him back. I think he was a solid player but it did take him a couple of years to find his groove as well. I think if we give the same patience to Jake Ferguson (also a fourth-round pick), he'll be just as good if not better. Schoonmaker doesn't get as much grace because he was a second-round pick. So far, he hasn't been as impressive as the Cowboys would've hoped but injuries in the offseason and training camp has slowed his progress. He's a really big guy who will help this team at some point. I'm not really as worried about this position. If the receivers continue to make progress and prove to be weapons, the tight ends will open up.