Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Where Does Scandrick Fit Into The Defensive Plans?

May 08, 2013 at 11:00 PM
Mailbag_050913_650.jpg



PABLO GOMEZ
IRVING, TX
With all the talk about Webb playing nickel back, what happens to Orlando Scandrick? Is he relegated to fourth string or is he still the starter?

David: Whatever we think Webb might be able to do, it wouldn't be wise to hand him a major role until he's proven something on the field. I assume Scandrick would be the starter if the Giants game kicked off tomorrow, but we'll see how that shakes out this summer.

Rowan: Scandrick will be on the field as the third corner as long as he's healthy. He's consistently been around the facilities trying to get a grasp on the new defense with the secondary coaches. Webb provides some depth as a nickel back and could challenge with Sterling Moore for playing time. He also could be a player that eventually takes the third corner spot down the line. If he can make plays the way he did early in his college career, he'll find a way to contribute.

ROBERT RENNER
ASHLAND, VA

With all the talk of Romo being more involved in game planning, do you see Romo calling more of his own plays and maybe the Cowboys running more no huddle offense?

David: I think no huddle would be incredibly effective with the offensive personnel in place. But I seriously don't expect things to look too terribly different than they have in the past. Maybe we'll see a playbook that is slightly better tailored to Romo's strengths, but the Cowboys have had one of the league's better offenses for several years. Hopefully the biggest changes have a lot less to do with how Romo plays, and a lot more to do with how well the Cowboys run the ball.

Rowan: I could definitely see both of those things happening. If Romo's even more involved with game planning, then he'd probably be even more involved when the plays get out on the field. I think he's already had more influence on the offense than people realize. But perhaps the recent comments about his involvement in the offensive planning will also allow him to take the offense into his hands a little more, whether that means adjusting the tempo of a drive or checking out of plays.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore's Future? Grier Update?

I was interested in your thoughts of the Cowboys being able to keep OC Kellen Moore past this year. When the season is over, he could go quickly. 
news

Mailbag: What Is Jaylon Smith's Cowboy Legacy?

In light of the decision to release Jaylon Smith, it's hard to know how to feel about such a unique career. From the remarkable comeback story to now, what do you think Jaylon's legacy is? 
news

Mailbag: In Game Decisions? Player Management?

Did you take issue with some of the calls on Sunday, like declining the facemask penalty in the second quarter? Or am I just nitpicking? 
news

Mailbag: Should Micah Parsons Play DE Full Time?

It's way early, but Micah Parsons looks like the best defensive end in the 2021 draft. How are they not going to use him on the edge full-time going forward? 
news

Mailbag: More Jabril Cox? Concerns With Carolina?

With Keanu Neal possibly out another week and Micah Parsons likely to stick it out at DE for a bit longer, can we expect to see Dan Quinn start to mix in Jabril Cox more?
news

Mailbag: Was Clock Management An Issue Again? 

I was confused as to why we did not call one timeout in the last minute and a half of the second quarter against the Eagles? 
news

Mailbag: Cowboys Get Lucky The CBs Were Gone?

Do you think the Cowboys actually got very lucky this year when the two corners they wanted were off the board, therefore getting Micah?
news

Mailbag: Where Is Maurice Canady?

Where is Maurice Canady? Is he hurt? I thought he was going to be a starter. What did I miss? 
news

Mailbag: Is Pollard Too Good To Return Kicks?

It seems too risky to me to keep Tony Pollard as our primary kick returner. Why risk injuring him on kickoffs which have a low probability resulting in a big return? 
news

Mailbag: Adding Pass Rushers? Switch to 3-4?

What are your thoughts on switching to a 3-4 to put more if our best players on the field to make up for the absence of Gregory & Lawrence?
news

Mailbag: Replacing DeMarcus Lawrence's Production?

What do the Cowboys do regarding the pass rush for what looks like several weeks now that DeMarcus Lawrence has a foot fracture? 
news

Mailbag: How Much Has Terence Steele Improved?

Terence Steele started 14 games last year and had some tough moments but obviously the Cowboys see potential in him. Do you think he has improved to be ready for this new starting chance at right tackle? 
Advertising