Mailbag: Which pick was most surprising?

Which draft pick are you the most excited about? Which was most surprising to you? And which pick to you was the most disappointing given that another player was available? – Walter DeBell/Troy, NY

Nick Harris: The most exciting pick is Cooper Beebe, in my opinion. An absolute mauler in the interior, Beebe is going to bring big competition to the center position this offseason. The most surprising pick was Marshawn Kneeland for me. With running back, center, linebacker and defensive tackle all sitting there at No. 56 as big needs, Will McClay and his staff stayed true to their board and picked the best player available. The most disappointing pick, in my eyes, was No. 87. With quality running backs still available, I was surprised to see them take a linebacker that some had day three grades on. That's not a knock towards Marist Liufau, more so a knock on giving up on running back midway through the draft and leaving the position with a lot of uncertainty going deeper into the offseason.