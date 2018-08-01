Mailbag: Who Replaces Dez Bryant's Intensity?

JULIO DELACRUZ

I've heard a lot of great things coming out of camp and theDallasCowboys.comwriters regarding Tyron Smith's play and otherwise health. I'm curious to know your opinions and what you've seen from his backup Cameron Fleming when he does take first-team snaps. Has he impressed or underwhelmed? Any positive surprises, or has he looked the part from his initial scouting report when he joined the team?

Bryan: To be quite honest, I was expecting more from Cam Fleming. He has struggled with his consistency especially when he gets tired. His technique becomes lazy and he's just not the same guy when it comes to executing his assignments. I believe it's a matter of him getting in better shape because I have seen him play better including a Super Bowl.