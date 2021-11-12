Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Who Replaces Randy? Evaluating LVE

Nov 12, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & David Helman
Mailbag--Who-Replaces-Randy--Evaluating-LVE-hero
AP Photo/Matt Patterson

It's tough to get a read on how good the pass rush can be, because we seemingly can never quite get to full strength. How much of a concern is that until Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence return from IR, and what's the true potential of the pass rush? — MIKE S / DALLAS, TX

Nick: I think it's a big concern because Randy Gregory was playing better than any other player on defense and that includes Diggs and Parsons. What Gregory was providing was more than just rush and so without him, and with Tank not back yet, it's going to be tough to replace. Parsons will help in some capacity as a rusher but if guys like Armstrong, Basham and Chauncey Golston are ever going to take that leap in their careers and turn into viable pass-rushers, now is the time.

David: It's definitely concerning. With Tank and Randy sitting out, you're leaning on two veterans with 10 combined career sacks and a couple of rookies. I think it's going to fall on Dan Quinn to get creative and find a way to generate pressure unconventionally for at least the next few weeks. The good news is that both Lawrence and Gregory should both be back at some point in December, which gives them a few weeks to rev up (hopefully) for the playoffs. If these two can hit their stride right in time for a possible postseason run, I think the potential is sky high.

I was a little surprised to see Leighton Vander Esch is third on the team in tackles since he seems to be having a quiet season compared to the big splash rookie season. Is he making impact plays that we miss because all eyes are on Micah Parsons, and is he playing his way to a second contract with the Cowboys? — JOEY ARNEL SAYSON

Nick: No, I don't think he's making plays that we're missing. Honestly, the middle linebacker should lead the team in tackles or at least be right there at the top. So being third isn't too far behind, but it's not much of a surprise to me. I think LVE has played pretty well this year but he's not having the splash plays we saw in his rookie season. As for the contract, I'm sure the Cowboys would like to re-sign him but it'll be interesting to see what his market value looks like. Remember this, if he doesn't sign with the Cowboys, they now have a pretty glaring void at linebacker all of a sudden and it would be a position to address in the draft or free agency. So I'd imagine the Cowboys would like to re-sign him at a good price and lock him up.

David: He is flying under the radar a little bit, isn't he? I think he's been solid this season. You're right that the splash plays haven't been there, but I think he's been good far more often than not – and he's also been healthy, most importantly. It's hard to answer the contract part. That's going to depend on how the season ends and what his market looks like among other teams. There are also internal factors. I don't think you can underestimate how big of a blow it was to lose Jabril Cox for the season, because that's a guy they're looking to as a possible future starter. Deciding whether or not to re-sign Vander Esch is going to hinge on the price, as well as how the front office feels about the options behind him.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Putting The Denver Game In Perspective?

Do you think that the loss to the Broncos is a blessing in disguise?
news

Mailbag: Focusing Too Much On Turnovers? 

It seems guys are willing to run alongside, clawing at the ball, rather than just putting the guy down. Have you guys asked Coach Quinn about this? 
news

Mailbag: Should've Kept Steele At Right Tackle? 

What do you think about the decision to move Terence Steele to left tackle against the Broncos? 
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore Coaching Rumors?

I hear rumors about Kellen Moore and the head coaching job at TCU. This sounds like Sean Payton all over again. What can Dallas do to ensure that his first head coaching job is coaching the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Mailbag: Special Chemistry? Tyron's Ankle?

I'm a longtime fan, and can't remember a Cowboys team with better chemistry or a more cohesive mix of veterans, younger guys, and likable characters. What do you think? 
news

Mailbag: Reunion With Jaylon Smith?

With the injury to Jabril Cox and the release of Jaylon Smith by the Packers, is there any chance that the Cowboys may bring him back?
news

Mailbag: L.C. At Left Tackle? Harrison Smith Foul?

If Tyron Smith indeed misses time for this ankle injury, do you think they look at La'el Collins to fill in or do they stick with Ty Nsekhe? 
news

Mailbag: Impact On Offense When Gallup Returns?

How will WR Michael Gallup's eventual return impact the offense?
news

Mailbag: La'el Collins' Role & 'Best 5' Approach?

Do you think we might see some "best 5" shuffling during the game this Sunday and beyond?
news

Mailbag: Biggest Surprises Of The Season So Far?

What other two players do you feel have been nice surprises after the first six games of the year? 
news

Mailbag: Real Trade Expectations? O-Line Rotation?

With the trade deadline coming up, do you see the Cowboys being active? 
Advertising