Mailbag: Why is offensive line struggling?

With two potential Hall of famers in Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, and Tyler Smith and Terence Steele considered above average linemen and a Pro Bowl center in Tyler Biadasz, why does the offensive line seem to be struggling? Is it a lack of playing time together? Is it the new offense? Or is age simply becoming a factor? – Andrew Padgett/Evans, GA

Nick Eatman: At this point, I'm going to say it's probably more of a continuity thing than anything else. And not only the fact that they haven't played much together but the reason for that as well - injuries. Sure, some of these players have returned from injury setbacks such as Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith and Zack Martin, but that doesn't mean they're all 100 percent. And Terence Steele is returning from an ACL injury last December and Tyler Biadasz isn't exactly 100 percent as well. That's not an excuse, it's just to say they're all dinged up and trying to piece this thing back together. But the point is, they need to figure it out because it's affecting the team and making them one-dimensional at times. This not the type of offense that can rely solely on the passing game. Let's see what this bye week does for the team health-wise, especially the offensive line that might need the week off more than any other position on the field.