Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why No Interceptions From Diggs?

Sep 22, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Nick Eatman
Mailbag--Why-No-Interceptions-From-Diggs-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

Last year Trevon Diggs was an interception machine. He has not gotten one yet this year but he has looked pretty solid in coverage. Have you seen anything different in his coverage philosophy taking less risks or has it just been the way the game flow has gone? — JEFF NEISTEIN / WOODLAND HILLS, CA

Nick: I think it's a combination of a few things. For one, the quarterbacks are getting the ball out super quick. The pass rush is on point and so the ball is coming out much faster and that's affecting the chance for a lot of picks. Also, quarterbacks are supposed to be smart. They know who got 11 picks last year and who didn't. The only QB in the league who was alive the last time any player got 11 interceptions is Brady, and he didn't test him much. Now, teams seem to run at him more this year. But the best thing is that Diggs still has good coverage and let's see what happens when the level of quarterback he's facing starts to decrease.

Patrik: Diggs is mostly training the way he did ahead of his record-setting/tying season in 2021, but what you're seeing is a player who is already elite at taking the ball away get another offseason with Dan Quinn and Al Harris under his belt – something that lends to the progress being made in other areas of his game. Keep in mind, Diggs was just a second-year player last season, and while that's easy to forget when you see a cornerback grab 11 interceptions, the fact is he still has room to grow. The good news is he's doing just that: growing. The better news is what level he's growing from, because his floor is higher than the ceiling of most others at the position.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Assessing Tyler Smith's First Two Starts?

From what I saw watching highlights, Tyler Smith and Matt Farniok played a solid game against the Bengals. How would y'all assess their play?

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Use Same Plan For Dak?

Do you think the Cowboys will stay with that game plan when Dak Prescott returns, assuming it continues to work with Cooper Rush at the helm?

news

Mailbag: Could Turpin Boost The Passing Game?

I know this is an afterthought, but would it not have been wise to try to send KaVontae Turpin down the field to stretch the defense and open more opportunities for the other receivers?

news

Mailbag: Time To See Jalen Tolbert's Debut?

Could this be a week that Jalen Tolbert is active and part of the receiver rotation to help the offense get going? How did you guys think he played in the preseason and why do you think he was inactive against Tampa?

news

Mailbag: Did Lack Of Preseason Snaps Hurt Offense?

Do you think there is any relation to the poor offensive performance, especially in the passing game, and the fact that the top starters never played a down during the preseason?

news

Mailbag: Why Not Stick With The Running Game?

Why, with such a compromised receiving corps, did we not run the ball? I figured we would lean on our defense and let Zeke and Tony Pollard carry the load.

news

Mailbag: Biggest X-Factor vs. Tampa Bay?

What do guys think is the biggest key or matchup if the Cowboys are to beat Tampa this time around?

news

Mailbag: Will Dallas Win The Field-Position Game?

The defense will be relied on early in the season, and that means field position is important. How do you see the coverage teams and what are the strong and weak areas on special teams?

news

Mailbag: Understanding The Practice Squad Rules?

I've been wondering what, if any, is the benefit of signing a player to the practice squad first before putting them on the active roster, like Jason Peters and Cooper Rush for example?

news

Mailbag: Time For McGovern At Fullback Again?

Do you use Connor McGovern as the fullback and extra protection for Dak's blind side, which I think he is better suited for. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: What's The Ceiling For The Defense?

Regarding the defense, it seems like safety, defensive tackle and linebacker each are as strong as we could ask for. I like the upside of the defensive end position too, very deep. How good do you think this defense can be?

Advertising