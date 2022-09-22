Mailbag: Why No Interceptions From Diggs?

Last year Trevon Diggs was an interception machine. He has not gotten one yet this year but he has looked pretty solid in coverage. Have you seen anything different in his coverage philosophy taking less risks or has it just been the way the game flow has gone? — JEFF NEISTEIN / WOODLAND HILLS, CA

Nick: I think it's a combination of a few things. For one, the quarterbacks are getting the ball out super quick. The pass rush is on point and so the ball is coming out much faster and that's affecting the chance for a lot of picks. Also, quarterbacks are supposed to be smart. They know who got 11 picks last year and who didn't. The only QB in the league who was alive the last time any player got 11 interceptions is Brady, and he didn't test him much. Now, teams seem to run at him more this year. But the best thing is that Diggs still has good coverage and let's see what happens when the level of quarterback he's facing starts to decrease.