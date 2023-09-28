Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why no touchdowns from receivers?

Published: Sep 28, 2023 at 10:06 AM Updated: Sep 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Harris_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Nick Harris
Mailbag--Why-no-touchdowns-from-receivers-hero

I find it concerning that no Cowboys wide receiver has caught a touchdown pass since last season's wild-card win over the Buccaneers, now a four-game streak. Any explanation for this? – George Reynoso/Houston, TX

Nick Harris: The biggest thing that this phenomenon can be attributed to is the changes in the offense and its early inability to adapt in close quarters. This offense is predicated on getting things out quick and picking up medium-range, methodical gains to pick up first downs and march down the field. As a result, it's been difficult to get a receiver touchdown with a downfield target because there simply haven't been downfield targets. Pair that with their early woes in converting with red zone touchdowns, and it makes a perfect recipe for us looking at the stat sheet three weeks in and not seeing a receiver touchdown.

Patrik: I've been swirling this around in my noodle for three weeks now, and the more I dig into the film, the more I keep coming back to execution as the primary reason, but not the only. Were there a couple of play calls that I'd like the Cowboys to take back? Yes, indeed. An example being the triple option to CeeDee Lamb that yielded no gain. But, for the most part, you want to see more separation in the red zone and those triggers being effectively pulled when it happens. Additionally, it's also true that maybe Lamb and Gallup both have a shot at reeling in a touchdown if not for what I deemed to be DPI, neither being called (this is why you don't leave the game in the hands of officials) It is definitely a strange phenomenon, and it exists for a variety of reasons.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How do they fix red-zone troubles?

I wasn't too worried about the red-zone offense after the Jets game, but now after really struggling at the Cardinals, there seems to be a trend growing here. Is it the banged-up offensive line? No power running back? The play-calling? How do they get this fixed?
news

Mailbag: Diggs make that much difference?

Is this how we are going to look moving forward without Trevon Diggs? 
news

Mailbag: How do dynamics of secondary change?

Now that Trevon Diggs is lost for the rest of the season, how does that change the dynamics of the defensive secondary?
news

Mailbag: Does new offense fit Gallup's play?

I find it odd that Michael Gallup hasn't been more a part of the offense. Could he potentially be a trade candidate? 
news

Mailbag: Encouraged or worried about O-line?

Should we be more worried about the wear and tear already on our offensive line starters?
news

Mailbag: Is red-zone offense really a concern?

Is too much being made about the Cowboys' red-zone offense? Or is this something that could be a problem going forward?
news

Mailbag: Thinking behind using Turpin more?

I was surprised how Mike McCarthy utilized KaVontae Turpin in the offense. I like it, but what's the thinking behind getting Turpin more involved? 
news

Mailbag: Tight ends' pass-catching a concern?

The negative that stood out to me was the passes that the tight ends failed to haul in. I know the rainy night played a part, but is this a concern at all going forward?
news

Mailbag: Are the Cowboys really this good?

40-0, on the road, against a division rival … are the Cowboys really this good? Is it time to book a flight to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl?
news

Mailbag: How long for offense to find rhythm?

With the Cowboys opening up the season at the rival Giants, do you think it was wise to enter the season with a "rusty" starting lineup?
news

Mailbag: Best way for McCarthy to use speed?

What is the best way Mike McCarthy can use our new skill players to keep defenses off balance and help Dak score points?
Advertising