Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why So Much Criticism Of Zeke?

Dec 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Jonny Auping
Mailbag-Why-So-Much-Criticism-Of-Zeke-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

Why are folks are so hard to come down on Zeke with the nature of the QB, OL, & Offensive Coordinator, & he runs better pass routes than most RB's, blocks better the most OL, & why does Zeke catch so much grief besides that his contract is above most RB's? — LONNIE BARKSDALE / WALDORF, MD

David: I think you just answered your own question. It's the nature of the business that the guys with the biggest salaries attract the most attention and the most criticism, especially if things aren't going well. Zeke has the largest contract value and the highest salary of any running back in the league. I agree with you that he'll bounce back just fine when he gets his quarterback and his offensive line back next year, but it's still understandable why people expect to see more.

Jonny: I suppose it's fair to direct that criticism at the front office instead of Zeke, who is by no means a bad or even average football player. I agree all those factors can account for his lack of production this season. The problem is that he is being paid a lot of the salary cap to fail to compensate for those things. I think what we're learning is that a great running back is a luxury, not a foundation.

When watching Tony Pollard run yesterday it just seems like he has that breakaway speed that we have not seem from Ezekiel this year. When I see Zeke running he just doesn't show that burst of speed. What are your thoughts on this? — TERRY DUBS

David: It's been a talking point for several years, and at this point it's pretty hard to deny. Zeke has been banged up this season, but we just haven't seen those types of explosive plays very often. His play style is still plenty valuable, but that's definitely an area you'd like to see some improvement next season.

Jonny: I think that's fair. Pollard is literally a faster person than Zeke, who can combine power with his still-pretty-impressive quickness. I think some minor injuries have sort of put a hamper on some of Zeke's running style. You just hope that doesn't continue to be the case as he stacks seasons on top of each other

--------------------------------------------

The Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their last home game of the regular season on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 3:25 p.m. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Promising Young Players For The Future?

So many young players have played this year for a variety of reasons. Who's been the biggest surprise as someone who you could see as a starter for two, three, four years? 
news

Mailbag: Overlooked Factors In The Run Game?

It sure appears to me that Zeke gets hit in the backfield on almost every carry, which means the defense is just loading up to stop him due to the three factors identified. Thoughts? 
news

Mailbag: The Future For The Offensive Line?

If Collins and Smith return at full strength next season, how strong do you feel the offensive line will be next year, including backups? 
news

Mailbag: When Will We See Bradlee Anae?

I get that the Cowboys are technically still in the division race. But a lot of young players have gotten playing time this year, so why not Bradlee Anae on defense? 
news

Mailbag: More Opportunity For The Rookies?

Let's find out if Bradlee Anae, Ron'Dell Carter, Reggie Robinson and Francis Bernard have anything.
news

Mailbag: Ranking The Cowboys' Roster Needs?

How would you rank their needs? 
news

Mailbag: Tuesday Night's X Factor Player?

Who do you think might make the biggest impact on Tuesday night's game?
news

Mailbag: Possibility Of An NFL Week 18?

Do you think the NFL is doing all this schedule change craziness because they want to keep a Week 18 as a final catch all?
news

Mailbag: Pollard In The Passing Game; FB Help?

I am a little surprised the Cowboys haven't tried getting Tony Pollard more involved in the passing game. What are your thoughts about this?
news

Mailbag: Could Connor Williams Help At Tackle?

With more injuries to both tackle spots, could Connor Williams make the move tackle like Zack Martin did earlier this year?
news

Mailbag: Donovan Wilson's Potential At Safety?

Donovan Wilson appears to be a game changer with his physicality. Can you speak to how he impacts the game and how his example of toughness sets a tone for the back-half of the season? 

Advertising