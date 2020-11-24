Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why Wasn't Donovan Wilson Starting?

Nov 24, 2020 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & David Helman
Updates-Donovan-Wilson’s-Statement-Game-More-hero
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhoh

Why did it take the coaching staff so long to give Donovan Wilson a starting job? Seems like whenever he's in the lineup he makes plays. He shouldn't have been behind Darian Thompson on the depth chart. — VINCENT VINCI / LAURENCE HARBOR, NJ

Rob: My guess would simply be experience. Same reason Joe Looney began the season at center and before Tyler Biadasz took over for a few games. Sometimes coaches lean toward what they've seen veteran players do, particularly in a situation like the Cowboys' this year, trying to install new schemes on the fly. There are still things Wilson can improve in terms of coverage, but his physical play has helped set the tone for the defense. Watching him a bunch at Texas A&M, I can't say I'm too surprised. He has a way of finding the football.

David: Football coaches love players that they trust. I don't want to generalize too much, but I think maybe a reason for that is because many coaches were smart but not-as-talented players during their playing careers. Sometimes I think they lean toward trusting players a bit too much. To their credit, I think they started giving Donovan a chance when they realize his upside might be valuable enough to overcome his inexperience.3

Are there any ramification for Cowboys players from Adam Thielen being placed on the reserve/COVID list? — JEFF MCPHERSON / GLEN ROSE, TX

Rob: Speaking to the media Monday, Mike McCarthy wasn't aware of any immediate changes in protocol and will wait to hear from the league on whether anything changes. The Cowboys have been in the intensive protocol since the bye week — the result of a positive COVID-19 test from the Steelers — so they're already taking all the extra precautions required by the league.

David: As Rob mentioned, the Cowboys are fortunate in that they've already been in the intensive protocols. The whole league adopted them on Saturday. Obviously, they're going to need to keep a close eye on this over the next couple days, but that added precaution might go a long way in keeping them safe for Thursday.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Finding More Success In The Red Zone?

With the weapons this team has this year and over the last few, do you see this as more of a play-calling or personnel issue rather than just stout defense? 
news

Mailbag: Solving The Turnovers Problem?

They say they are going to focus on getting more turnovers and it never happens, but why can't they figure this out?
news

Mailbag: Outlook For The Rest Of The Season?

Should we try out the new guys the rest of the season to evaluate, or keep trying to salvage this season? 
news

Mailbag: Who Has The Edge In The NFC East?

This didn't seem possible a month ago, but the Cowboys actually still have a chance at the NFC East title despite the 2-7 start. Which team has the edge in the division, if anyone?
news

Mailbag: How Is Dak's Recovery Going?

How is Dak doing after his ankle surgery?
news

Mailbag: Mulling Options Along The O-Line

Am I alone in thinking Connor Williams is not strong enough to play left guard? 
news

Mailbag: Are You Buying The Dak Support?

With a top 5 pick, wouldn't you have to consider taking a QB and using the savings from Dak's extension to rebuild the defense?
news

Mailbag: Consider Drafting OT With Top Pick?

What's your take on adding another DE to the line? Takk McKinley was just waived by Atlanta, should the Cowboys consider it?
news

Mailbag: Trying Out Some Younger LBs?

With Joe Thomas being hurt and Jaylon Smith taking a step back this year and coming up with costly penalties at the worst times, do you see the Cowboys playing Francis Bernard at all?
news

Mailbag: Best Chance For Success vs. Steelers?

I hear over and over about the best way to protect our young QBs is to run the ball more, but wouldn't a game plan with a lot of quick-hitting throws work better? 
news

Mailbag: Importance Of DT In This Scheme?

What are the traits and qualities that the scouts and coaches value to play DT in this defensive scheme?

Advertising