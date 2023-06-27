Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Jun 27, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag

Ask a question!

20230607_DAL_Minicamp-134
Callena Williams/CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS

I have always thought Dennis Houston had a big upside. Do you think the coaches will give him more of a look at training camp? I know they are looking for playmakers. I just feel like this young man could really break out if given the chance. – Richey Johnston/Fate, TX

Nick Eatman: If he's got a big jump inside of him, now is the time to get it out. Personally, I never really saw what everyone else did from Houston. He was getting first-team reps at camp but I just never saw the big plays out of him, aside from the Hail Mary catch to end practice against the Chargers, which was also the end of training camp. The Cowboys have three receivers at the top of the depth chart and then after that, it's going to be a battle with Houston seemingly right in the mix. I will say this about Houston - for what it's worth - it sounded like he was a regular with Dak at the backyard practices. And that has a history of being a big deal - just ask Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown.

Kurt: Houston has definitely had an interesting start to his NFL career. Remember that despite being an undrafted rookie free agent, he was surprisingly in the lineup for the season opener last year. He even caught two balls from Dak Prescott for 16 yards while playing 57 percent of the offensive snaps. The next week he was on the field for 34 percent of the snaps and had one pass thrown his way by Cooper Rush, incomplete. After that, poof, he was gone, relegated to the practice squad. Did he just not have any chemistry with Rush? Were they clearing up space for the return of Michael Gallup? Had opponents figured him out? The thing is, though, his name doesn't seem to come up now as a serious contender for a roster spot in 2023. We hear about Jalen Tolbert figuring things out and a healthy Simi Fehoko being in the mix for the fourth wide receiver spot, but nothing on Houston. Why not? True, he he's got average speed and size, but he earned his shot last season in part because his preparation and knowledge helped build a quick trust with Prescott, traits that you can assume will be there this time around in Oxnard as well. Whether that can help him move back up the depth chart remains to be seen, but he'll at least be given a shot to make another good first impression. And who knows, he might just surprise us again.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason?

news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense?

news

Mailbag: Can Gallimore Bounce Back in 2023?

We've seen Neville Gallimore have success. But with the addition of Mazi Smith and keeping Hankins, what should we expect from Gallimore this year?

news

Mailbag: Will Zeke's Pass Protection Be Missed?

Is this team building the defense and offense around Dak to the point where they aren't relying on him to win as much as in the past?

news

Mailbag: Building A Team Less Reliant on QB?

Is this team building the defense and offense around Dak to the point where they aren't relying on him to win as much as in the past?

news

Mailbag: Worry About Guard By Committee?

Will the RB situations around the league involving guys like Saquon Barkley and Dalvin Cook impact an eventual deal with Tony Pollard?

news

Mailbag: CB Depth A Concern? Bring "AB" Back?

The top three cornerbacks are one of the best trios in the league. But what about behind them? Should Anthony Brown be considered?

news

Mailbag: Will RB Pushback Affect Pollard Deal?

Will the RB situations around the league involving guys like Saquon Barkley and Dalvin Cook impact an eventual deal with Tony Pollard?

news

Mailbag: Keep Things Simple For Rookies?

As the Cowboys take a break between the mini-camps and training camp, does the actual work ever really end?

news

Mailbag: Does The Work End During Pause?

As the Cowboys take a break between the mini-camps and training camp, does the actual work ever really end?

news

Mailbag: Does This Offense Need Dalvin Cook?

Now that he's been waived, is Dalvin Cook a good idea for the Cowboys and does this offense really need him?

Advertising