Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Will McCarthy Use Smaller Receivers?

Apr 20, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Will-McCarthy-Use-Smaller-Receivers-hero

I have seen Zay Flowers on a few mock drafts and he was a 30-visit player. I noticed in Kellen Moore's offensive system that small, fast wide receivers didn't seem to find a role in the offense (Tavon Austin and KaVontae Turpin are recent examples). With the trade for Brandin Cooks, do you think Mike McCarthy's system will find ways for smaller receivers to have an impact, making Flowers a worthy first-round pick? – Chad Everett/Lexington, NC

Nick: I think that's definitely something to consider. I look at a guy like Randall Cobb, who thrived with the Packers and McCarthy. Then again, he wasn't too bad with the Cowboys and Kellen Moore, too. And Cobb was a first-round pick as well. I think my point is that great players obviously come in all sizes. There's not an offensive coordinator in the world that wouldn't want a player like Tyreek Hill. Not saying Flowers is that kind of guy, but he was very dynamic in college and figures to be really good in the NFL. But this West Coast type of an offense usually has receivers running a lot of underneath crossing routes, which favors some of these shorter, quicker receivers who now how to get open. But like you mentioned, I would like to see Turpin get some work this offseason and have a bigger offensive role.

Patrik:

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Should Dallas Draft A Plug-And-Play Guard?

It seems to me that drafting a plug-and-play starter for left guard is the one piece necessary for a successful playoff year that is still missing. Do you agree? Or is there another position just as important for this year's draft?

news

Mailbag: What If A QB is Best Player Available?

What if the best available player is a quarterback? Remember, nobody thought CeeDee Lamb would fall in 2020. Would you pick the quarterback?

news

Mailbag: Cowboys in Position to Trade Back?

I feel like the Cowboys put themselves in perfect position to trade back in the draft to get additional picks this year or next. Would it surprise you if they did?

news

Mailbag: Where are Cowboys in Front Office Roles?

Why have we never really seen former Cowboys in front office roles?

news

Mailbag: Bring Back Zeke for Dead Money Amount?

If the Cowboys have to pay Ezekiel Elliott his dead money anyway, why not get something out of him and re-sign him for that same amount?

news

Mailbag: Could Hilton Still Be A Fit With Cowboys?

At this point, is there any chance of T.Y. Hilton rejoining the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: Do The Cowboys Draft 30-Visit Prospects?

I'm curious if the Cowboys actually end up drafting many of their 30-visit prospects? Seems like most of the time they don't, at least with their early picks.

news

Mailbag: Could Davis Be The Answer At RB?

With Ezekiel Elliott gone and Tony Pollard coming off an injury, could Malik Davis be the answer?

news

Mailbag: Could Cowboys Rotate Offensive Tackles?

The Cowboys rotate defensive linemen to keep them fresh. Is there an opportunity to do this on the offensive line?

news

Mailbag: Key Position Cowboys Still Need To Address?

With all of the deals that have been made, is there one key position the Cowboys still need to address either by trade, free agency or in the upcoming draft?

news

Mailbag: If The Cowboys Picked First Overall?

Hypothetical question: If the Cowboys had the No. 1 overall pick this year and were not able to trade it, who do you think they would pick?

Advertising