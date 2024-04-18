Mailbag: Will needs outweigh best available?

The Cowboys have historically done a good enough job in free agency that they could draft the best player available. Obviously, this year is different. Will the team's needs this time outweigh the opportunity to draft the best available player? – Jeremy Kincheloe/Virginia Beach, VA

Nick Eatman: I think that's probably the most important question of this draft. We always hear about "Best Player Available" but I think it has to come down to "Best Available Need" this year. But here's the good news, or is it the bad news? Either way, the Cowboys seemingly have a lot of needs. It's hard to think that a player will fall to them at No. 24 that isn't a need one way or another. We think left tackle, center, running back, defensive tackle and maybe linebacker are the biggest needs. But we can't really dismiss cornerback or wide receiver and maybe guard, if they move Tyler Smith out to tackle. So this team has plenty of needs. If they go ahead and just pick the best player on their board, it will most likely be somebody that can help right away. At least that's the plan. So I think needs will win out this year, but since there are plenty of needs, it's not a bad thing.