 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Will needs outweigh best available?

Published: Apr 18, 2024 at 09:45 AM Updated: Apr 18, 2024 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Will-needs-outweigh-best-available-hero

The Cowboys have historically done a good enough job in free agency that they could draft the best player available. Obviously, this year is different. Will the team's needs this time outweigh the opportunity to draft the best available player? – Jeremy Kincheloe/Virginia Beach, VA

Nick Eatman: I think that's probably the most important question of this draft. We always hear about "Best Player Available" but I think it has to come down to "Best Available Need" this year. But here's the good news, or is it the bad news? Either way, the Cowboys seemingly have a lot of needs. It's hard to think that a player will fall to them at No. 24 that isn't a need one way or another. We think left tackle, center, running back, defensive tackle and maybe linebacker are the biggest needs. But we can't really dismiss cornerback or wide receiver and maybe guard, if they move Tyler Smith out to tackle. So this team has plenty of needs. If they go ahead and just pick the best player on their board, it will most likely be somebody that can help right away. At least that's the plan. So I think needs will win out this year, but since there are plenty of needs, it's not a bad thing.

Patrik: This is the reason I wanted to see them more active in free agency. Having only acquired one talent from the outside (Eric Kendricks) in the midst of hemorrhaging talent to other teams, the Cowboys are in the unenviable position of having not one, but several pressing needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. That makes it so much more difficult to simply focus on grabbing BPA (Best Player Available) at each pick, and especially when they have only seven picks to begin with. They're going to need to do all they can to acquire more picks (e.g., trade back), to give them more freedom to grab a BPA or two while also ultimately addressing as many of their needs as possible. This is where it becomes crystal clear that, while the Cowboys routinely draft well more often than not, getting back to the Super Bowl has to be a multi-faceted offseason approach that includes savvy in free agency anddominance in drafts.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Why the wait with signing players?

Why the hesitancy from the Cowboys in negotiating new contracts with their star players? Is the team trying to play hardball by waiting to extend them?
news

Mailbag: Use someone else to kick off?

With the new kickoff rule, wouldn't it be wise to use a safety or gunner to kick the ball? Hang time is not an issue, so just have him kick line drives? 
news

Mailbag: Will kickoff rules alter roster makeup?

Will the new kickoff rules change how the 53-man roster is kept from game to game, knowing some players who were frequently needed on special teams last year may not be as needed this year?
news

Mailbag: Time to change offseason strategy?

For years, we've heard the talking points of, "The Cowboys don't go after big free agency signings. They're a draft-and-develop team. This is the way they operate." Well, since they haven't seen a Super Bowl in 29 years, is it maybe time for them to change their strategy?
news

Mailbag: Is there a type of RB McCarthy prefers?

Since Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were inherited by Mike McCarthy and are now gone, is there a running-back type that McCarthy prefers? Is there one in the draft who is closest to that type?
news

Mailbag: Most critical starter need in draft?

The question is which position is the most critical for the team to hit on? And does the answer change if you are thinking beyond day one and looking long term?
news

Mailbag: Chance of an evaluation year for Lance?

With no movement on Dak Prescott's extension, if the two sides decide this will be his last year in Dallas, is there any chance this will be an evaluation year to see if Trey Lance could be the man in 2025? 
news

Mailbag: Is draft-and-develop rep a myth?

The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
news

Mailbag: Why late surgeries for Mazi and Luke?

The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
news

Mailbag: Would Zeke impact cap, running game?

I've heard that the Cowboys might be getting Ezekiel Elliott back. If so, how would he affect the salary cap? Also, how would he affect the team's run game after losing Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith? 
news

Mailbag: Why not build off recent success?

Why aren't the Cowboys trying to build off three straight 12-win seasons instead of seemingly trying to tear things down?
Advertising