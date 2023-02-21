Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Will Quinn Return Help Keep Free Agents?

Feb 21, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Will-Quinn-Return-Help-Keep-Free-Agents-hero

With Dan Quinn staying as the team's defensive coordinator, do you think that might help keep some of the Cowboys' defensive free agents? I thought Donovan Wilson would follow Quinn for sure. – Chad Everett/Lexington, KY

Nick:Yes and no. I know that's not really how we're supposed to be answering these questions on here, but I could see both scenarios. But like everything in football, or the entire world itself, it comes down to money. If the Cowboys aren't in the same ballpark as another team, I don't think any player, as much as they love Dan Quinn, would take the hometown discount just to play with him again. And to be honest, I don't think Quinn would advise the player to do that. You have to remember, the "second" contract in a player's career is the most important. This is probably the biggest deal these guys are ever going to get, so they have to go for the money if they can. Now, all that being said, if the offers are close, then yes, I see Quinn being a tiebreaker for defensive guys, especially someone like Wilson. But I'll also say this, don't discount the part about Quinn and the Cowboys bringing in other players that need a fresh start. He's resurrected both Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson the last two years and could do the same with another player, too.

Kurt: Having Quinn return certainly won't hurt when it comes to those free agents, as he's definitely earned a great deal of loyalty from his players. He and the Dallas defense were a force last year, ranking fifth in the NFL with an average of just 19.7 points allowed per game, which was also the team's lowest total surrendered since 2009. In addition, the Cowboys topped the league in takeaways for the second straight season so, hey, let's get the band back together! Unfortunately, though, there is that dreaded salary cap to contend with. While we often hear players in every sport talk about staying with a certain team or coach, the reality is money talks. So all things being equal, Quinn could be a deciding factor, but if some other club comes along offering the player (and his agent) a significantly larger payday, that loyalty will understandably only go so far.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Give Maher a Chance To Compete?

Why is kicker Brett Maher being totally written off for 2023? I understand he struggled in the playoffs, but he was "Money Maher" before then. Why not invite him to training camp and have a competition?

news

Mailbag: Flip the Rookie Contract Scenario?

While Micah Parsons' on his rookie contract, does it make sense to channel some extra resources, to the defensive side of the ball now to surround him with more talent?

news

Mailbag: Steele's Timeline; Tyron At Right Tackle?

What is the timeline for right tackle Terence Steele? Is it logical then to assume Tyron Smith is your right tackle at the start of next season? Any chance Smith becomes this team's swing tackle in 2023?

news

Mailbag: Learning From Super Bowl Teams?

I'm not criticizing Cowboys' leadership here. I love the team's makeup. But what have the Eagles done since their disastrous 4-11-1 season in 2020 that the Cowboys could learn from? What takeaways are there from the Chiefs' ability to sustain success?

news

Mailbag: Three Cowboys Finalists Hurt Woodson?

Do you think the fact that three Cowboys were finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year hurt Darren Woodson's chances at getting in?

news

Mailbag: Super Bowl From Cowboys' Perspective?

My love for the Cowboys would not let me root for the Eagles at all, but I did appreciate the great game – and happy for the ending. Just curious to what the big takeaways from this game would be for the Cowboys' perspective?

news

Mailbag: Right Players for McCarthy's New Offense?

Does Dallas have the right personnel to run Mike McCarthy's new West Coast offense efficiently? Considering he may be on the hot seat next, can he even get his offense successfully installed and clicking on all cylinders in one offseason?

news

Mailbag: A New Free Agent Philosophy Coming?

Could there be a change of philosophy in the Cowboys' front office? Should there be if they want to get over the top?

news

Mailbag: How Will Cowboys Offense Change?

With Mike McCarthy calling plays, a new coordinator and several new offensive coaches, how will the offense be different going forward?

news

Mailbag: Expecting Ezekiel Elliott Back in 2023?

I know he's a fan favorite and popular among teammates, but given his salary and the decrease in his production last season, is this the right move?

news

Mailbag: Has Window Closed on Cowboys?

Do you think the Cowboys' window of opportunity has closed? I fully expect them to be an even better team in 2023. Why so much negativity?

Advertising