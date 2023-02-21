Mailbag: Will Quinn Return Help Keep Free Agents?

Nick:Yes and no. I know that's not really how we're supposed to be answering these questions on here, but I could see both scenarios. But like everything in football, or the entire world itself, it comes down to money. If the Cowboys aren't in the same ballpark as another team, I don't think any player, as much as they love Dan Quinn, would take the hometown discount just to play with him again. And to be honest, I don't think Quinn would advise the player to do that. You have to remember, the "second" contract in a player's career is the most important. This is probably the biggest deal these guys are ever going to get, so they have to go for the money if they can. Now, all that being said, if the offers are close, then yes, I see Quinn being a tiebreaker for defensive guys, especially someone like Wilson. But I'll also say this, don't discount the part about Quinn and the Cowboys bringing in other players that need a fresh start. He's resurrected both Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson the last two years and could do the same with another player, too.