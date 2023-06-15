Mailbag: Will RB Pushback Affect Pollard Deal?

With Saquon Barkley threatening to sit out and Dalvin Cook looking for a "significant contract," there seems to be some pushback among NFL running backs about their perceived lack of value. Do you think this affects the Cowboys working out a multi-year contract with Tony Pollard? Are we looking at a one-and-done season for him and the team?– Tony Washington/San Diego, CA

Nick Eatman:Can't say I've really thought of it that way, but you're not wrong. That's how things in the league usually work. Agents know what other agents are doing and teams know what other teams are doing. Therefore, running backs probably know what other backs are doing, and certainly, what they're getting paid. But honestly, I think the only way the Cook and Barkley situations – which are obviously very different – would affect Pollard, would be in the Cowboys' favor. At some point, these running backs are going to see the writing on the wall. Doesn't matter how great they are, teams don't want to spend a lot of money on them. So if these other RB situations factor into the Cowboys and/or Pollard at all, it might actually lead to a long-term deal. Pollard might not see it this way, but at some point, these guys might have to lower the overall number just to get a long-term deal in place. Do I see that happening? Not really, but it's probably the only way a deal gets done longer than one year.