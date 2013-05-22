Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Will The Cowboys Do A Better Job Scoring Touchdowns?

May 21, 2013 at 11:00 PM
EscobarMailbag_052213_650.jpg



JOHN FLORY
HARRISBURG, PA
Everyone is worried about who is calling the plays or what the offense will look like. The reality is, we gained plenty of yards between the "20" last year, but just did not score enough TD'S. Are we going to be better scoring TD'S?

Bryan: I believe that this team has red zone weapons with Bryant, Witten and now Gavin Escobar. If Bill Callahan is the play caller, I believe that you will see more of a physical approach and that would mean that Murray will see more of the touches there. There were times where Garrett appeared to try and use deception in his approach to his red zone package and I am not saying that is totally wrong but the attitude in this area needs to change and a different mindset needs to take place and I think you will see this under Callahan.  

Rowan: It's difficult to answer that in May, but the one reason to be optimistic is the 6-6 target Tony Romo gained in Gavin Escobar. The red zone struggles certainly shouldn't get worse than last year, when the Cowboys rushed for only eight touchdowns. Joseph Randle, who had a knack for reaching the end zone in college, should be able to at least help out in that area. Stronger offensive line play is expected with Travis Frederick's addition, and that should also help the backs cross the goal line more.

MATTHEW GARRITY
KENNEWICK, WA
I remember reading about some young guy on the roster that could be a sleeper at right tackle. Is there any option other than Free or Parnell?

Bryan: I believe you read some comments that I made about Darrion Weems that the pro department poached from the Denver Broncos practice squad. I really liked what I observed from his preseason film from last summer when he was with the Patriots. He is very light on his feet and it was rare that you would see him on the ground. I thought he did a nice job of keeping himself between the defender and the ball both run and pass. Right now he is the backup on the left side behind Smith and is probably a year away but he is a guy that I know that I am going to keep an eye on as we head to Oxnard here soon.  

[embedded_ad] Rowan: The one player that could possibly surprise some at camp is Darrion Weems. The Oregon product is 6-5, 320, and could backup the tackles on either side of the line. The Cowboys have a couple other options as well, including Edawn Coughman, but Weems is the one I'd keep my eye on. Still, I'd be surprised if anyone other than Free or Parnell started this year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Wildcat QB? Give Cam Newton A Call?

Now that he's vaccinated, don't you think we should consider making Cam Newton an offer as backup QB? 
news

Mailbag: Future Of The WR Corps? OT Depth?

Assuming the younger receivers keep producing in this offense is it becoming more evident that Michael Gallup leaves in free agency next year? 
news

Mailbag: In-Game Decisions? Red Zone Issues?

Why is Coach McCarthy getting so much bad press for his poor game management? Is it really that bad? 
news

Mailbag: Four 1,000-Yard Players On Offense?

Has the idea of two 1,000-yard receivers and two 1,000-yard backs ever crossed you guys' mind? Looks possible at this rate
news

Mailbag: Not Afraid Of Third-And-Long Anymore? 

This year, we seem to routinely overcome first-and-15 or first-and-20. Do you think that is showing the maturation in Kellen Moore's play calling? 
news

Mailbag: Tough Roster Decisions Ahead?

I'm awaiting the return of some key players but I'm also starting to worry that we simply won't have enough roster spots. Am I over thinking it? 
news

Mailbag: Cowboys Still Peaking? Try Diggs At WR?

Can't remember having more fun watching a team come together. Don't we still have a lot of room to grow and improve?
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore's Future? Grier Update?

I was interested in your thoughts of the Cowboys being able to keep OC Kellen Moore past this year. When the season is over, he could go quickly. 
news

Mailbag: What Is Jaylon Smith's Cowboy Legacy?

In light of the decision to release Jaylon Smith, it's hard to know how to feel about such a unique career. From the remarkable comeback story to now, what do you think Jaylon's legacy is? 
news

Mailbag: In Game Decisions? Player Management?

Did you take issue with some of the calls on Sunday, like declining the facemask penalty in the second quarter? Or am I just nitpicking? 
news

Mailbag: Should Micah Parsons Play DE Full Time?

It's way early, but Micah Parsons looks like the best defensive end in the 2021 draft. How are they not going to use him on the edge full-time going forward? 
news

Mailbag: More Jabril Cox? Concerns With Carolina?

With Keanu Neal possibly out another week and Micah Parsons likely to stick it out at DE for a bit longer, can we expect to see Dan Quinn start to mix in Jabril Cox more?
Advertising