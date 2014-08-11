Mailbag: Will The Cowboys Try To Keep Vaughan?





Bryan: I would hope so. There have been days where he has looked awful but when those lights came on, he was ready to play. He showed poise, awareness and the ability to just cut it loose. He played with confidence and some serious physical ability. There are of plenty of tools to work with here for that development.

David: He was impressive in the fourth quarter last week, but I don't want to overreact. I want to see him impress a few more times in practice and in games – I really hate the idea of trying to hide him from the film and stash him on the practice squad. Give him an opportunity to prove what he's got, and if it's truly impressive, try to find a spot for him on the 53-man roster as the No. 3 quarterback. If they can find a way to keep him on the practice squad, that'd be great – but hopefully not at the cost of more playing time.

KYLE ERKEL

IOWA CITY, IA

I thought Anthony Hitchens had a nice game against San Diego, big hit and 8 tackles, but no mention of it -- all about Ahmad Dixon. Is Hitch doing well in the eyes of the coaches?

Bryan: I put this on you, Kyle, for not reading DallasCowboys.com or listening to our shows on that site. We write and talk about Hitchens plenty. To your question - the coaches are putting a great deal on his plate and he has responded well. The kid has a nose for the ball.