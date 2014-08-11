Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Will The Cowboys Try To Keep Vaughan?

Aug 11, 2014 at 03:26 AM
Mailbag_081014_650.jpg



BRUCE WRIGHT
AMARILLO, TX
After watching Dustin Vaughan in the first pre-season game, I thought he looked good for a rookie. His footwork was great for a rookie quarterback, and his pocket presence looked better than Caleb Hanie's. Do you think Dallas will try to keep him and develop him?


Bryan: I would hope so. There have been days where he has looked awful but when those lights came on, he was ready to play. He showed poise, awareness and the ability to just cut it loose. He played with confidence and some serious physical ability. There are of plenty of tools to work with here for that development.   

David: He was impressive in the fourth quarter last week, but I don't want to overreact. I want to see him impress a few more times in practice and in games – I really hate the idea of trying to hide him from the film and stash him on the practice squad. Give him an opportunity to prove what he's got, and if it's truly impressive, try to find a spot for him on the 53-man roster as the No. 3 quarterback. If they can find a way to keep him on the practice squad, that'd be great – but hopefully not at the cost of more playing time.

KYLE ERKEL
IOWA CITY, IA
I thought Anthony Hitchens had a nice game against San Diego, big hit and 8 tackles, but no mention of it -- all about Ahmad Dixon. Is Hitch doing well in the eyes of the coaches?

Bryan: I put this on you, Kyle, for not reading DallasCowboys.com or listening to our shows on that site. We write and talk about Hitchens plenty. To your question - the coaches are putting a great deal on his plate and he has responded well. The kid has a nose for the ball.

David: I owe you an apology, Kyle, because I sent Bryan this question knowing full-well he's frustrated that our readers think he has ignored Hitchens. There's no denying the guy made one of the standout plays of the game in San Diego, and I also remember him flashing a few times in kick coverage. I don't think he's a contender to start unless there are further injuries among the linebackers, but he looks primed to have a productive rookie campaign.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is locker room still on board?

Nobody cares what I think. It's really what the players in the locker room think. With McCarthy on the last year of his contract and Dak again struggling in the playoffs, is the rest of the team still on board with those two? 
news

Mailbag: Did Cowboys make any progress in 2023?

Due to the playoff loss, it's easy to say the 2023 season as a whole was not a success, but I'm trying to determine if "progress" was made over the 2022 season, but did the Cowboys as a team make progress in 2023?
news

Mailbag: How close are Cowboys to top teams?

What were your thoughts from this weekend's NFC divisional round games? How close do you think Dallas is to those teams? 
news

Mailbag: Can Cowboys keep core players intact?

This Cowboy team has the same championship-caliber core, but is it possible in today's free agent/salary cap era to retain that core intact long enough to reverse this trend? What should we expect to see?
news

Mailbag: Change needed in defensive philosophy?

In order to be successful, the Cowboys defense needs their offense to score a lot of points to put the opposing offense in predictable situations. So do you think this team's defensive philosophy has to change? 
news

Mailbag: Too much pressure in the playoffs?

Is there too much pressure? Or does the team feel like it's a given that they are going to win with all the media hype? Is there a sense of entitlement? How can this nearly three-decade drought be explained?
news

Mailbag: Were coaches, players ready?

Isn't it obvious that the coaches never had this team ready for the game? –
news

Mailbag: Is McCarthy's Packers past an advantage?

Obviously, this game against the Packers features entirely different players, schemes, etc. Still, are there any advantages Mike McCarthy can bring into this matchup from his time spent with Green Bay and even his two playoff wins over the Cowboys? 
news

Mailbag: Biggest adjustment needed for playoffs?

With the playoffs now here, what area or aspect of the team do you think needs the biggest adjustment to allow for the Cowboys to be the best possible version of themselves? I'm thinking their running game, penalties or perhaps the run defense? 
news

Mailbag: Reason for Prescott/Lamb success?

What's the reason for the success Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have enjoyed this season? Did Mike McCarthy's play-calling take them to another level? 
news

Mailbag: Any unsung heroes besides Lawrence?

With another amazing season, DeMarcus Lawrence has become the definition of an unsung. But who's another unsung hero we're really not hearing about. Someone who put in the work and it's paid off for the team? 
news

Mailbag: Can Cowboys rely on run game?

But can they depend on their running attack to get the job done?
Advertising