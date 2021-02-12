Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Will The NFC East Be More Competitive?

Feb 12, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & David Helman
Mailbag-Will-The-NFC-East-Be-More-Competitive-hero
AP Photo/Perry Knotts

I know it is early, but do you see the NFL East pulling itself out of the bottom of the heap and each team contending successfully with the rest of the league this coming season? — JIM WHATLEY / HENDERSON, TX

Nick: I think it typically works that way. You'll have seasons in which most of the teams are down, but then they'll cycle back up because that's really what the NFL is designed to do. The Cowboys should get key players back to lift them. We'll see how much Saquon Barkley's return will help the Giants. I can't see the Eagles being down for too long and Washington's defense will keep that team more than competitive. In fact, by the end of the season, all four teams were playing a little better so I can expect them all to be better in 2021. Does that mean you've got two playoff teams from this division? That might be a stretch.

David: Not really, to be honest. Philadelphia is looking at a minor rebuild, especially if they wind up trading Carson Wentz — which I think they will. Washington has a talented roster, but I'm curious to see if they upgrade at quarterback, because they aren't good enough at the most important position in the sport. New York and Dallas could both take a step forward this year, but they each have a lot of work to do this offseason.

Chidobe Awuzie could excel in a single-high safety position. Would you consider re-signing him and playing him there? He has safety experience in college, and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn likes a single-high safety. I feel that Awuzie (Just like Byron Jones when he was here) was playing the wrong position for us all these years. — STERLING TICEAHKIE / WALTERS, OK

Nick: Well, that sounds like a plan – for the Cowboys. I don't see Chido Awuzie or his agent going down that road at all. He'll probably hit the open market come March and I would think he's going to get a contract that will surprise a lot of people. If Anthony Brown is making $5 million a season, Chido will get a lot more. Ever heard of a guy named Justin Coleman from the Lions? He makes $9 million per season and he's got four career interceptions in six years. I know these are just isolated examples but they should tell you that corners get paid. And as for the safety vs. cornerback debate, Budda Baker makes $14.7 million per season as the top safety in the league right now. That salary would rank seventh if he played corner. Just another reason why corners don't want to move to safety until they just have to.

David: I'm not opposed to this idea. The problem is that Chido's price is no longer up to the Cowboys. All it takes is one team to decide that Chido fits their scheme or their roster, and there are a lot of teams with more cap space available than the Cowboys. If he can be brought back at a manageable price, I'm all for it. But I think we're about to find out that 6'0, athletic cornerbacks with 42 career starts are valuable commodities on the open market.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Underrated Part Of Randy Gregory's Game?

One thing I noticed about Randy Gregory last season, and even before he was suspended in 2019, is that he is a very good run defender at his position. Why do people only talk about his pass rushing skills? 
news

Mailbag: Favorite Cowboys Play Of All Time?

With Drew Pearson (and the Hail Mary) going to the Hall of Fame, what is your favorite Cowboys play of all time? 
news

Mailbag: Could More Legends Follow Pearson To HOF?

Now that the Pro Football Hall of Fame finally got it right by adding Drew Pearson, do you think Chuck Howley, Lee Roy Jordan or Everson Walls will ever get that knock at the door?
news

Mailbag: Why Different Standards For Dak & Zeke? 

Why is it you have differing thoughts about Dak and Zeke? Seems like the "glass half full" with Dak and "glass half empty" with Zeke.
news

Mailbag: Expectations For Compensatory Picks?

Given the fact Dallas will be getting five compensatory picks, do you think it's more likely they trade up in the draft? 
news

Mailbag: Creating More Mismatches At TE?

Do you see the Cowboys utilizing more double tight end formations and passing out of that formation?
news

Mailbag: What If LA Or Detroit Had Called Cowboys?

It's conceivable to think the Rams would have made a similar trade for Dak, his own contract status being the major difference. If the same offer had come in for exchange of Dak would you do it?
news

Mailbag: Turning To The Draft For QB?

If it's hard to execute a trade of Dak Prescott, it sounds like you should be searching for the next quarterback in the draft. Maybe a third or fourth rounder could be developed into something. 
news

Mailbag: How Close Are The Cowboys To Contention?

Coming off a 6-10 season, without a franchise QB under contract long term, and with so many holes to fill, how far are the Cowboys away from a rebuild?
news

Mailbag: Salary Cap Situation Compared To Rivals?

In terms of cap space, are the Cowboys more limited than other teams, about average?
news

Mailbag: Assessing Draft Needs In The Secondary

If the Cowboys have two non-cornerbacks they can't pass up in the first two rounds, are there any options after Round 2?

Advertising