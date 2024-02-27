Mailbag: Would Cowboys trade for No. 1 pick?

This is strictly hypothetical, but I asked myself this question the other day. Would you trade Micah Parsons or CeeDee Lamb to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick? Why or why not? I feel like this is a good question to step back and assess how much you really value the player? – Cameron Hamrick/Mint Hill, NC

Nick Eatman: No thanks. Just think about how the NFL is structured with the draft. The bad teams pick first because they need the most help. The good teams pick at the end because theoretically, they're already good. But what you're suggesting, would be to trade the main pieces that have made this a good team to go up and get some player who is definitely unproven. I can sometimes see the logic if it's No. 5 to No. 1 and you just have to get a quarterback. Just look at last year. The Panthers went from No. 9 to No. 1 and gave up two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a quality receiver in D.J. Moore. Can you imagine moving up from No. 24? I can't. Not going to happen and really not needed.