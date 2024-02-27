 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Would Cowboys trade for No. 1 pick?

Feb 27, 2024 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Would-Cowboys-trade-for-No.-1-pick-hero

This is strictly hypothetical, but I asked myself this question the other day. Would you trade Micah Parsons or CeeDee Lamb to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick? Why or why not? I feel like this is a good question to step back and assess how much you really value the player? – Cameron Hamrick/Mint Hill, NC

Nick Eatman: No thanks. Just think about how the NFL is structured with the draft. The bad teams pick first because they need the most help. The good teams pick at the end because theoretically, they're already good. But what you're suggesting, would be to trade the main pieces that have made this a good team to go up and get some player who is definitely unproven. I can sometimes see the logic if it's No. 5 to No. 1 and you just have to get a quarterback. Just look at last year. The Panthers went from No. 9 to No. 1 and gave up two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a quality receiver in D.J. Moore. Can you imagine moving up from No. 24? I can't. Not going to happen and really not needed.

Kurt: We've received this questions a few times with many fans hoping for another Herschel Walker-type trade. For those who've been hiding under a rock, that deal came back in 1989 when the Cowboys sent their star running back to the Vikings for a handful of players and a bevy of draft picks that Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson then used to rebuild the franchise into Super Bowl champs. It's considered maybe the greatest trade in NFL history. But when asked at the time why they did it, Johnson basically said they were already a bad team with Herschel, so they could be a bad team without Herschel and look to the future. And therein lies the difference. Today's version of the Cowboys isn't a bad team. In fact, they're a really good team. Are they great? Maybe not yet, but I don't think you trade a guy in his prime who you know is one of the top players in the league for an opportunity to draft one you hope will be. As long as the team can handle the financial gymnastics of all these big contracts, keep the young core guys and build around them. As they say, an All-Pro bird in the hand is worth an unknown rookie in the bush.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: New 17-game benchmarks needed?

Congratulations to Tony Pollard for reaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season, but with the expanded number of games now, do we need to revisit what constitutes a great season?
news

Mailbag: Is Parsons talk with owner routine?

Is it routine to have these conversations between owner and player? Is there a risk of Parsons alienating teammates with his comments?
news

Mailbag: What is 2024 projection for Trey Lance?

What is the projection for Trey Lance? Is he in line to be the second-string quarterback? Can he push Dak Prescott at all for starting duties?
news

Mailbag: Is free agent RB the answer?

Fans are seeing headlines about bringing in a free agent like Derrick Henry, but I have been trying to recall the last free agent running back who signed elsewhere and continued to have the same amount of success. Is history enough to avoid free agency to fill the hole? 
news

Mailbag: How will Zimmer's philosophy differ?

With Mike Zimmer returning to Dallas as defensive coordinator, what will be the biggest change we'll see in the defense? How is his defensive philosophy different from Dan Quinn?
news

Mailbag: Were the Cowboys 'burnt out'?

In an interview last week, DeMarcus Lawrence said that the Cowboys were "burnt out" and that the team was healthy but "the legs get tired." What's your take? 
news

Mailbag: Should DC job have stayed in-house?

Would going with an in-house choice been better to keep some continuity with the defense? Especially with Mike McCarthy being in the last year of his contract? 
news

Mailbag: How do Cowboys compare to champs?

It's the question we always ask after another Super Bowl champion is crowned. How do the Cowboys compare to the Chiefs? How far away are they from lifting the Lombardi Trophy themselves?
news

Mailbag: Watching with the Cowboys in mind?

As you're watching the Super Bowl, do you view it from the perspective of a Cowboys reporter? Will you be comparing the Cowboys' players, system, strategy to what the 49ers and Chiefs are doing? If so, what will you be looking for? Or are you able to just put all that aside and enjoy the game as a fan? 
news

Mailbag: Domino effect with Quinn leaving?

With Dan Quinn departing for Washington, what happens now to guys like Jayron Kearse and Markquese Bell, who Quinn sort of found hybrid positions for?
news

Mailbag: Building to compete with the 49ers?

With the NFC East seemingly in shambles, doesn't it seem like the Cowboys should be building a defense that can compete against a style of offense similar to the 49ers and even the Packers? 
Advertising