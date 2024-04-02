Mailbag: Would Zeke impact cap, running game?

I've heard that the Cowboys might be getting Ezekiel Elliott back. If so, how would he affect the salary cap? Also, how would he affect the team's run game after losing Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith? – Maddox Phillips/Shallowater, TX

Nick Eatman: I'm not saying it won't happen but I'm certainly not saying that it will. I've asked around about this potential move during the last couple of weeks and every time the answer is about the same. No, doesn't seem likely but then again, no one is shutting it down completely. What makes sense about it is there actually seems to be a good need for Zeke's role on this team. The Cowboys don't have any depth at all at running back and even if they draft someone, it's hard to think they'll get a thumper-type back who knows how to get the tough yards. That's exactly what they'd get in a player like Zeke. And right now, Stephon Gilmore is not signed and might be headed elsewhere. If anything, that would even open up No. 21 again. So I can see it making sense for a few reasons, but even with that, it'd be hard to think Zeke comes back again. But at this point, I think I'd be fine with it. It wouldn't be an expensive deal and he'd likely help in the running game but also to help mentor some of the other young backs that are likely to be added.