Mailbag: Your Take On The Tough Thanksgiving Stretch?





David: Three games in 12 days is a pretty brutal stretch no matter how you slice it, but it's hardly without precedent. The Cowboys were faced with this same problem in 2007, with the Redskins on Nov. 18, the Jets on Nov. 22 and the Packers on Nov. 29. Granted, all three of those games were at home, but it's still a tall order for any team. It's unfortunate, but that's the modern NFL for you. The silver lining is three guaranteed national broadcasts – Sunday Night Football, Thanksgiving Day and Thursday Night Football.

STEVEN GOLTZ

GRAPEVINE, TX

I know that it bears repeating that we should always get off to a good start. But after looking at the schedule, it is more important this year than in the past. Your thoughts?

Nick: I agree with you. Now we never know who's going to be really good or who might struggle. Last year, no one really thought the Chiefs would be as good as they were and on the flip side, the Week 16 game with Washington was supposed to be for playoff implications and it was, but not for both teams. What we do know is road, night games in the cold are usually tough and they'll have plenty of that down the stretch.