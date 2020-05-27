McCarthy: "Full Confidence" Dak Will Be Ready

"He's involved in a business situation," McCarthy said on a conference call with DFW media Wednesday. "I have full confidence that he'll be ready to go."

The two sides still have until a July 15 deadline to work out a multi-year contract that appeases Prescott and keeps him in Dallas for the foreseeable future. Under normal circumstances, the current stalemate would likely raise greater concerns as it would be preventing Prescott from joining his teammates on the field for off-season preparation. But the coronavirus pandemic has reduced all NFL activities to detailed virtual meetings conducted from players' homes.

Still, Prescott is the most crucial player on a team with a brand new Super Bowl-winning head coach and the raised expectations that accompany such a hiring. Cowboys fans understandably interpret any lack of news as troubling news in regards to Prescott's standoff with the team. But McCarthy clarified on Wednesday that he and his quarterback have not lost touch with each other during the previous week and months.

"There has been communication," McCarthy confirmed. "This is the way these business situations go sometimes and [I] respect that. I have confidence that it will work out."

In an off-season full of things that he can't control, McCarthy is focused on preparing his team for what's to come and establishing contingency plans for any additional curve balls that come his way. For now, his recently-signed backup quarterback, Andy Dalton, has been eagerly trying to learn the systems of his new team, and McCarthy has only good news to report to that end.