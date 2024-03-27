McCarthy speaks on coaching on final year of deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Speaking at the Annual League Meeting in Orlando on Tuesday morning, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy touched on the expiring contracts of most of the big names on his coaching staff – including defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer – and his own which is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.
Some could anticipate added pressure on a season for McCarthy, who has been the head coach in Dallas since 2020 and has amassed a 42-25 record in the regular season but just a 1-3 record in the postseason, but McCarthy is comfortable with the future and is focused purely on 2024.
"We're all given an excellent opportunity to coach the 2024 Dallas Cowboys," McCarthy said. "Nobody is more engaged in that than we are. The financial component, everyone is different in that realm regardless of where you are on your contract. I don't see it as more pressure."
Despite there being a potential season outcome where McCarthy is not renewed by the end of his contract, he has managed to remain grounded on the mission ahead in 2024 solely, understanding that there still is a good opportunity ahead.
"I think you can't lose sight of the big picture," he said. "I know this has always been my approach. Make no bones about it, I am extremely blessed to be here. I'm very much engaged where my feet are and the opportunities I've had personally, I'm very blessed. I never lose sight of that. That's always been my big picture approach."
"Now, when I look at the younger coaches, yeah, I worry more about them more than I do myself because I know where I am in my career. But the reality of it is if you don't take the same approach every year, you're really looking at it the wrong way."
The approach is something he has carried before in his career, as he played through a one-year extension with Green Bay in 2018 and was ultimately not brought back, and he plans on putting those specifics aside to prepare accordingly this offseason.
"I think it's just the reality of our industry," he said. "That's what it is…Your financial structure should not deter from your approach to the season. Like anything, whether it's a player or a coach, you go through a business transaction, an opportunity to negotiate, which our guys do."
Even despite an offseason that is forcing Dallas to do more on the field with less veterans and experience, McCarthy isn't looking for pity.
"Don't feel bad for me," he said. "I'm in a great spot…It's not an issue at all. You have to have the same approach every year and that's the way I've gone about it."