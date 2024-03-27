McCarthy speaks on coaching on final year of deal

Despite there being a potential season outcome where McCarthy is not renewed by the end of his contract, he has managed to remain grounded on the mission ahead in 2024 solely, understanding that there still is a good opportunity ahead.

"I think you can't lose sight of the big picture," he said. "I know this has always been my approach. Make no bones about it, I am extremely blessed to be here. I'm very much engaged where my feet are and the opportunities I've had personally, I'm very blessed. I never lose sight of that. That's always been my big picture approach."

"Now, when I look at the younger coaches, yeah, I worry more about them more than I do myself because I know where I am in my career. But the reality of it is if you don't take the same approach every year, you're really looking at it the wrong way."

The approach is something he has carried before in his career, as he played through a one-year extension with Green Bay in 2018 and was ultimately not brought back, and he plans on putting those specifics aside to prepare accordingly this offseason.

"I think it's just the reality of our industry," he said. "That's what it is…Your financial structure should not deter from your approach to the season. Like anything, whether it's a player or a coach, you go through a business transaction, an opportunity to negotiate, which our guys do."

Even despite an offseason that is forcing Dallas to do more on the field with less veterans and experience, McCarthy isn't looking for pity.