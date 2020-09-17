McCarthy: Trevon Diggs Has Earned Starting Job

Sep 17, 2020 at 01:45 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

McCarthy-Trevon-Diggs-Has-Earned-Starting-Job-hero
AP Photo/Greg Trott

FRISCO, Texas – Second-round pick Trevon Diggs started at cornerback in his NFL debut against the Rams, and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is impressed with the rookie's early performance as the defense prepares for another test this Sunday from the Falcons' receivers.

McCarthy was asked Thursday if he would hesitate playing Diggs against seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones. He didn't reveal any potential strategy but made clear that Diggs has earned his spot in the starting lineup since the start of training camp just over a month ago.

"How we'll line them up and so forth, that will be determined Sunday. But the reality is I don't have any hesitations on playing the young man, and no disrespect to Julio or any of the (Falcons') receivers," McCarthy said. "He's earned a starting position at corner for so many good reasons. He'll line up and play and the game will unfold the way it does. But he's a very impressive young man. He's off to a good start."

Diggs started opposite Chidobe Awuzie in the season opener with Anthony Brown holding the slot position. He posted three tackles and almost intercepted Rams quarterback Jared Goff in the second half of the Cowboys' 20-17 loss in LA.

The rookie will be tested Sunday at AT&T Stadium no matter who he matches up against. The Falcons' top three receivers each had nine catches and passed the 100-yard mark in a Week 1 loss to Seattle: Jones (157), Calvin Ridley (130, two touchdowns) and Russell Gage (114).

McCarthy has been impressed with Diggs' poise despite his inexperience at the NFL level.

"Outside of his obvious high skill set to play the position and the physical measurables, the thing that I'm so impressed with off his college tape and he's brought it here to Dallas is he has such a patience and calmness to him when he's in coverage," McCarthy said. "And that breeds, to me, the confidence that he plays with and the understanding that he plays with, not only what's expected of him and how he fits into the coverage scheme, but his ability to understand route running, the breaking points of a route, the stem of a route. But he plays with a lot of maturity in his coverage. That's something I've been impressed with from day one.

"He doesn't panic out there. When the inexperienced player sometimes gets in a tough spot, that goes back to that timing and rhythm and being in sync that you're always trying to improve on as a football team. But he's a very confident young man."

Don't miss the chance to see the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in the first regular season home game of the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 20th. Click HERE to buy your tickets now!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

Injuries Force Cowboys To Regroup At Linebacker
news

Injuries Force Cowboys To Regroup At Linebacker

With Leighton Vander Esch and Sean Lee sidelined for the next few weeks, Jaylon Smith and the linebackers will have to make adjustments.
Writer's Blocks: Sometimes, Overreacting Is OK
news

Writer's Blocks: Sometimes, Overreacting Is OK

Funny how 60 minutes of football can change nine months of narrative.
Mick Shots: Going All The Way Around The Horn
news

Mick Shots: Going All The Way Around The Horn

Stephen Jones continually reminds us that player acquisition is 365 days a year.
Gallup: Big Plays Are Going To Come For WRs
news

Gallup: Big Plays Are Going To Come For WRs

 Realistically, the Cowboys' receivers were probably never going to live up to the hype.
Zeke Not Expecting Another "Weird" Game Sunday 
news

Zeke Not Expecting Another "Weird" Game Sunday 

While Ezekiel Elliott says he doesn't feed off crowd noise, he will welcome a different atmosphere Sunday at AT&T Stadium, where some fans are expected to attend.
Injury Updates: Surgery For Lee; Erving's Timetable
news

Injury Updates: Surgery For Lee; Erving's Timetable

Some clearer timetables for two players currently on injured reserve:
Big Picture: 5 Storylines For Cowboys & Falcons
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines For Cowboys & Falcons

Losing the first game is bad enough, but falling into an 0-2 start can be a tough hill to climb. That's a storyline for both teams this Sunday.
Why Week 1's 4th & 3 "Won't Be The Last Time"
news

Why Week 1's 4th & 3 "Won't Be The Last Time"

The desired result wasn't achieved, but it sure seemed like Mike McCarthy was sending a message in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.
Jerry Jones: "Play It By Ear" With Attendance
news

Jerry Jones: "Play It By Ear" With Attendance

Week 1 provided a first look of what a Dallas Cowboys game would look like in 2020, but Week 2 should be a bit of a different story.

Advertising