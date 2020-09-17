McCarthy: Trevon Diggs Has Earned Starting Job

"Outside of his obvious high skill set to play the position and the physical measurables, the thing that I'm so impressed with off his college tape and he's brought it here to Dallas is he has such a patience and calmness to him when he's in coverage," McCarthy said. "And that breeds, to me, the confidence that he plays with and the understanding that he plays with, not only what's expected of him and how he fits into the coverage scheme, but his ability to understand route running, the breaking points of a route, the stem of a route. But he plays with a lot of maturity in his coverage. That's something I've been impressed with from day one.