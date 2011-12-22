McCray Sits Out; Still Wants To Play

IRVING, Texas --Backup safety and leading special teams tackler (18) Danny McCray has played the last two games with a high left ankle sprain despite missing practice.
Will he make it three in a row? He hopes so.
"Today is our Friday (on a normal week), so we've still got all of today for treatment and all of tomorrow for treatment before the game to see what happens," said McCray, who was back in a protective boot to stabilize the ankle.
"I haven't really done practice much at all for the last few weeks. Just going to meetings, watching film, studying, talking to coaches and seeing what they need me to do, going out there and giving it all I've got."
Without him, the Cowboys would be missing a core special-teamer against the Eagles. And with Barry Church (shoulder) already on injured reserve, there would seem to be a good chance the Cowboys activate newly-signed safety Mana Silva for depth in defensive sub-packages.