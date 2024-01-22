Micah 'more committed than ever' to the Cowboys

"Any comments made by Terrence Parsons, Jr. are his & his alone," **wrote Parsons**. "As you know, if I have something to say, I'm not afraid to say it. I love my team, my brothers on my team and the city of Dallas."

It was obviously a disappointing finish to yet another otherwise promising season for Parsons and the Cowboys and, as such, it is not surprising that tempers are flaring within the fanbase and within the families of players and staff alike.

Within the locker room, however, there has remained an unbreakable bond between players and coaches, evidenced by players such as safety Juanyeh Thomas and tight end Jake Ferguson taking to "X" to celebrate news of McCarthy’s retention by owner and general manager Jerry Jones; and to also show solidarity for three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott.

"Yes, 110 percent," said cornerback Nahshon Wright in response to a question on if everyone still believes in Prescott.

The club is opting to keep McCarthy on as head coach for 2025 and, with that, they still await the other shoe to drop regarding defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, whose decision will have an immediate impact on Parsons next season and potentially beyond, but it appears the former first-round pick is quietly grieving the loss while turning his attention to helping the Cowboys finally get over the hump.

And he's leaving no room for [mis]interpretation.