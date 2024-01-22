Offseason | 2024

Micah 'more committed than ever' to the Cowboys

Jan 22, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Michael Owens

FRISCO, Texas — The fallout from the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Green Bay Packers on Super Wild Card Weekend has been nuclear, that is from outside of the building, and most certainly within the fandom. Family members of Cowboys' players have begun weighing in with their opinions, and it's fueled a frenzy on social media — pulling players like Micah Parsons into its whirlpool. 

Parsons' brother recently made comments hinting at a possible departure of the three-time linebacker from the Cowboys in the near future, but Dallas' generational pass rusher stepped in front of the comments on the social media platform "X", formerly known as Twitter. 

He hammered home his love and loyalty to both the organization and the Metroplex as a whole.

"Any comments made by Terrence Parsons, Jr. are his & his alone," **wrote Parsons**. "As you know, if I have something to say, I'm not afraid to say it. I love my team, my brothers on my team and the city of Dallas."

It was obviously a disappointing finish to yet another otherwise promising season for Parsons and the Cowboys and, as such, it is not surprising that tempers are flaring within the fanbase and within the families of players and staff alike.

Within the locker room, however, there has remained an unbreakable bond between players and coaches, evidenced by players such as safety Juanyeh Thomas and tight end Jake Ferguson taking to "X" to celebrate news of McCarthy’s retention by owner and general manager Jerry Jones; and to also show solidarity for three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott.

"Yes, 110 percent," said cornerback Nahshon Wright in response to a question on if everyone still believes in Prescott.

The club is opting to keep McCarthy on as head coach for 2025 and, with that, they still await the other shoe to drop regarding defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, whose decision will have an immediate impact on Parsons next season and potentially beyond, but it appears the former first-round pick is quietly grieving the loss while turning his attention to helping the Cowboys finally get over the hump.

And he's leaving no room for [mis]interpretation.

"I'm more committed than ever to bring a championship to the greatest fan base on earth," he said.

