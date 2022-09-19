Michael Gallup, Peters 'Possible' vs. Giants

"We'll try to give [Gallup] a full slate [this week]," he said.

McCarthy also noted Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler who signed in early September and has been using his time since to acclimate to the offensive scheme and to physically ramp up for the season, will be tested in practice as well; and that will likely include taking reps during team drills for the first time since joining the club.

The youthful offensive line led by perennial All-Pro Zack Martin acquitted itself well on Sunday (allowing just one sack) in the wake of losing starting left guard Connor McGovern not long after losing eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith for an extended period of time, but getting Peters on the field can only presumably help their chances of continually protecting Cooper Rush and, ultimately, a returning Dak Prescott.

"Start[ing] to feel good, especially as we know Peters and Connor McGovern are going to be getting well sooner rather than later," Jones added. "So, it will just help with our depth in the offensive line."

The prevailing question is where Peters would be stationed along the offensive line, particularly considering Terence Steele wasn't a penalty-magnet in Week 2 and in how second-year lineman Matt Farniok was effective at left guard, but that question might be answered in a few days.