Mick Shots: All I Got To Say About That Today

For good reason this week, thought back to 2003, the arrival date of one Bill Parcells, taking over as head coach of the Cowboys from Dave Campo after three consecutive 5-11 seasons.

Bill believed in mind vitamins. He posted signs at The Ranch all around the outer portion of the locker room. In the hallways. On the walkway inside leading to and from the practice field. Where the players ate. Above the doors. Even hung mouse traps from the locker room ceiling, dangling down on long strings in the midst of an unexpected winning streak to warn his players against listening to the outside hype, or as he put it, not wanting them to _eat the cheese_.

Just messages he wanted his players remind of – every day. Just things he wanted to sink into their very consciousness.

Things like: Dumb Players Make Dumb Plays. Individuals Win Games. But Teams Win Titles. Blame Nobody. Expect Nothing. Do Something.

But here is the one that spoke volumes to me, especially after now having been in and around an NFL locker room for 35 years:

LOSERS ASSEMBLE IN SMALL GROUPS & COMPLAIN ABOUT THE COACHES AND OTHER PLAYERS. WINNERS ASSEMBLE AS A TEAM AND FIND WAYS TO WIN.

Hmmm. Amazing, isn't it? The Cowboys drop to 2-4 after getting spanked by the Arizona Cardinals, 38-10, and well, new head coach Mike McCarthy is now answering questions about what anonymous players have complained about, trying to pass the blame on to this new coaching staff for not being prepared or very good.

So, in the infamous words of one Forrest Gump, "That's all I got to say about that."

On to the rest of the shots.

Lee Speaks: And you better believe when Sean Lee speaks, people listen, and you should, too. Lee has been on injured reserve since the start of the season, finally undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia, and as he described to have his abs reattached to his pelvic bone. Why speak now for the first time this season? Guarantee you the 11-year vet didn't take kindly to the above-mentioned anonymous player(s) criticizing the coaching staff for the early failures this season, so this was no coincidence. He knew what he was going to be asked about, so here Lee goes: "The first thing with anonymous sources, you never can really take them seriously. First, they don't put their names on it. Second, you don't know if the person is in the room or not in the room. Maybe they were but maybe they aren't now. Sometimes, you don't know if it's through a second-hand source. Maybe it is a player, but maybe it's coming through an agent. You just can't speculate, so you have to just say, 'Listen, the consensus in our looker room, with our defense right now, is that we all need to work hard. We all need to improve. There is no pointing the fingers. The only way out of this is to keep faith in each other, and we have that faith.' So like we said, anything anonymous, we're not going to worry about that. Somebody won't put their name on it, so be it. But we know that we need to stick together. We know we need to improve. And we're going to continue to stick together and do that." And this time for sure, that's all I've got to say about that.

And, heck, the last word today goes to Jones, when asked if it was any consolation to the 2-4, first-place Dallas Cowboys that the pathetic NFC East still gives them a chance to win the division. He starts off by saying, "I'm not in the feel-good mood, frankly, that we've got manna from heaven being in the East. … When you're not playing any better than we are, it's hard for me to basically look to the end-game, which is to win the NFC East, and get excited about the fact that we're better than anybody – we may be slow, but we're ahead of you syndrome. We've got to get better to have the kind of season that makes sense to us."