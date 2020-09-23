Mick Shots: By Gosh, Getting What They Deserved

FRISCO, Texas – With the Cowboys on to Seattle, and now worrying about the likes of Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf and K.J. Wright, can't resist from taking one more shot in the aftermath of Sunday's comeback victory over Atlanta.

Right at this widely-held notion that the Cowboys didn't deserve to win that game. That they got lucky. That they should be 0-2.

Excuse me! Did the Falcons deserve to win that game?

Why, Atlanta gave up 40 points.

They gave up 500 and 70 yards of total offense.

They allowed Dak Prescott to throw for 450 yards, one touchdown and run for three more.

The Falcons also had the benefit of three fumble recoveries that led to two touchdowns and a field goal, along with two more turnovers on downs by stopping Cowboys fake punts, leading to two more field goals. That's 23 of their 39 points.

Oh, and remember the Atlanta two-point conversion the Cowboys stopped when simply kicking the extra point with 5:58 left in the second quarter would have given the Falcons a 27-7 lead instead of 26-7? As it turns out, how smart was that?

No, the Cowboys evening their record at 1-1 wasn't a thing of beauty. But it sure was offensively spectacular.

Oh, and before moving on to more shots, evidently the NFL thought so, too, naming Dak the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. So cut the noise. Cowboys got just what they deserved.

First the injury bug hit the offensive tackles. Now the cornerbacks. Not only has Anthony Brown been placed on injured reserve after injuring his ribs in practice late last week, now Mike McCarthy says starting left corner Chidobe Awuzie will be out "multiple weeks" with a hamstring strain. Appears he suffered the injury on the Falcons' re-kick of a field-goal attempt midway through the fourth quarter, a false start moving the ball back to the 14 for a 32-yard attempt. Awuzie came flying in from the Cowboys' far right, diving, and then doing a forward somersault when he landed, coming up grabbing his left hamstring. Now, what to do, what to do. Of course, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't saying, but the team finished that last Atlanta possession (4:57 in the fourth) with Trevon Diggs playing left corner and Daryl Worley at right corner, Jordan Lewis in the slot and Darian Thompson and Xavier Woods at safety. Be interesting to see if 13th-year veteran Brandon Carr, signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 15 from the practice squad and initially playing some safety, reverts back to his career-long cornerback spot and Worley, dabbling in some safety, back to corner. All meaning maybe some snaps for safety Donovan Wilson and for rookie Reggie Robinson to possibly be active. And Then This: Unbeknownst to most, rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs did not practice on Wednesday, listed with a shoulder issue. Now, Diggs did finish the Game Sunday and was at the early portion of practice Wednesday. The rookie started against Atlanta at right corner, finished up at left corner after Awuzie went out and ended up playing all 75 snaps in the game. Sounds as though Diggs is expected to play on Sunday.

Classy move after Sunday's game by Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst, running down Dak at the conclusion of that heartbreaking loss to give him a hug and say, while he had been mic-ed during the game, "Hey, got a lot of respect for what you came out and talked about. Me and my mom have a foundation about suicide prevention. Respect the hell out of you talking about it." Hurst referring to Dak not only talking about his bout of depression after his brother Jace committed suicide this spring, but also revealing he sought out professional help to get him through this dark period of his life. Little Shots: Cowboys after two games nearly back to where they were at end of last year, the No. 2 ranked total offense and third in passing, where last year they finished first and second, respectively … And Ezekiel Elliott's 185 yards rushing rank third after two games … Uh, and guess who has the No. 1 passer rating in the NFL? You got it, Seattle's Russell Wilson with a two-game, unbelievable 140.0 on the strength of nine touchdowns passes, one interception and an 82.5 completion percentage, only nine incompletions on 63 attempts … Congrats to DeMarcus Lawrence and wife Sasha on the birth of their fourth child, the "personal matter" of why D-Law missed practice on Wednesday … And to steal T.O's phrase, Jackson State better get its popcorn ready after hiring Deion Sanders as its next head coach.