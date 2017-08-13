Mick Shots: Concerns Stretching From Zeke To Final Week Of Training Camp

OXNARD, Calif. - Here are some leftovers from Saturday's game with the Rams as the Cowboys enter the final week of training camp here in California.
- So there is a whole lot of concern over how the Cowboys will manage the potential six-game absence of the suspended Ezekiel Elliott. And Rightfully so. But after just two preseason games my main immediate concerns are left guard, right tackle and the backup swing tackle, especially with Tyron Smith fighting back issues. A healthy Chaz Green can't take on all three roles.
- By the way, a lot of the problems Kellen Moore had Saturday night in the Cowboys' 13-10 preseason loss to the Rams stemmed from a whole lot of leakage on the left side of the line where Emmitt Clearly filled in for Tyron Smith and Byron Bell started at left guard. Moore was repeatedly rushed, and worse, started hearing footsteps.
- When the NFL revised and strengthened the Personal Conduct Policy back in December of 2014, here is the part of the policy an appeal by Elliott might hit a road block, regardless of what "he" or "she" has said: "If you are convicted of a crime or subject to a disposition of a criminal proceeding, you are subject to discipline. But even if your conduct does not result in a criminal conviction, if the league finds that you have engaged in conduct (prohibited by the policy), you will be subject to discipline." That's a slippery slope right there.
- Dez move over. There just might be X-Men. Rookie safety Xavier Woods was all over the LA Coliseum Field Saturday, leading the team with seven tackles and would have had a forced fumble if the call on the field had not been overturned in New York to an incomplete pass. Who knows, Cowboys might have even won the game since Kavon Frazier returned the ball to the Rams 20.
- Last week in Oxnard. Four practices left. Excited to head home? Uh, sure, but it is 69 degrees here at 1 p.m. Sunday.