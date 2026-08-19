Mick Shots: Don't be messin' with these Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – Yes, yes, this is what I'm talkin' about.

This Dallas Cowboys football team with a backbone. This Dallas Cowboys football team with a spine.

Not sure why, but the New Orleans Saints came here on Tuesday for an afternoon scrimmage with the Cowboys at the River Ridge Sports Complex, where they were unsaintly. Even with NFL officials working the two-hour, not-supposed-to-be-a-tackling affair, the visitors seemed to think they were going to intimidate the Cowboys.

Maybe they were incited by the Saints coaching staff, six of their coaches former Cowboys assistants no more than three seasons ago on Mike McCarthy's 2022 staff, including their head coach, the mild-mannered Kellen Moore. But they came as anything but obliging guests. Began early in the first 11-on-11 period, taking Cowboys running back Javonte Williams unnecessarily to the ground on a sweep right as he was going out of bounds.

Seriously? Well, these aren't your 1-year-olds' Cowboys.

The Cowboys offensive linemen rightfully took exception to the roughhousing. They went after the tackling culprit. A lot of pushing and shoving took place. Both sidelines of players charged into the fracas. Order finally was reestablished.

But that was only the beginning. Then mayhem erupted on the other field, where the Cowboys defense was meeting the Saints offense. And back and forth the chippy play continued, until in some cases punches were being thrown, and to the point Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and Moore met on the field to consider calling off the scrimmage.

Doggone it, this Cowboys team, especially this newly formed defense, wasn't going to take it. Not with veterans like Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary and Jalen Thompson and Dee Winters on the team. Not with the likes of Sam Williams and Donovan Ezeiruaku on the team, and as we know, Ezie, who is anything but easy, already has been thrown out of a Cowboys practice for punching his OWN guys, showing a temper. Flaring tempers at times got out of hand.

And after the two-hour workout was completed, Schottenheimer said all the perfunctory things head coaches are supposed to say, calling the scrimmage "sloppy," then "disappointing," and finally said, "Didn't think we got enough work in, too many guys on the ground."

But then, dang it, Schotty let his hair down.

"But let me be clear," he began, "we aren't going to take sh*t from anybody."

Must have said it three times during his brief interview. Even spelled it out as he walked off, one letter at a time, S-h- well, you get the idea.

That's definitely what I'm talkin' about. A team, especially the defense, with a little of that (stuff) flowing in the veins. A team that isn't about to be pushed around. Got each other's backs.

"We talk about brotherhood," Thompson said afterward, so yeah, don't be messin' with my family was the message.

Now look, this is not about promoting anarchy on the field. This is not about playing bully ball, though as Schotty eventually said, "We weren't the only culprits" in the dust-ups, knowingly needing to defend the star. George Teague would have been proud of the fellas.

See, this here is about the intensity that new defensive coordinator Christian Parker demands every step of the way. This is about competing with your heart and soul. Better stand your ground, or you are on the wrong team. Makes you smile, right?

And look, this is nothing new during these training camp get-togethers. Seen more physical mayhem that day a few years ago out here when the Cowboys were scrimmaging the Rams. Seen it way back when the Cowboys were working against the Raiders. Heck, seen it among themselves for years on end, from Thousand Oaks to Austin to Wichita Falls and San Antonio, too. And sure, don't want guys fighting during games, doing anything to get thrown out.

But know what? Don't accept getting punked.

Guarantee you, these Cowboys coaches, in a quiet moment later that night, were gritting their teeth, going, "Yes, yes," knowing this team is developing a certain attitude of fight – the word "fighting" not meaning actually "fighting" but playing with whatever you got, no matter the circumstances. See the goal-line, four-down stand from the 5-yard line against Seattle.

And as Thompson would say of the entire ordeal, "It's just football, just competitiveness."

Just not taking no nothing from anyone.

Miller Time: Absolutely no downside to the Cowboys doubling down on signing 37-year-old Von Miller to a one-year deal as a designated pass rusher off the edge. The salary cap cost is reasonable, $5.5 million, with incentives raising the package to $7.5 million. Money now, no investment robbing the future. Yep, he's 37, but at 36 last season he bagged nine sacks for the Commanders, which would have led the Cowboys in 2025, a half sack more than team leader Jadeveon Clowney, and 3½ sacks more than the second guy, James Houston (5½). Think about it, his nine sacks in 420 snaps, averaging 25 snaps a game. That means in 17 games he was averaging .52 sacks a game. Also, for further perspective, players from last year returning who are not named Houston totaled but 11½ sacks. And the Cowboys as a team finished with 35, tied for 23 rd in the NFL, but 33 behind the NFL-leading Broncos (68). Help needed.

Absolutely no downside to the Cowboys doubling down on signing 37-year-old Von Miller to a one-year deal as a designated pass rusher off the edge. The salary cap cost is reasonable, $5.5 million, with incentives raising the package to $7.5 million. Money now, no investment robbing the future. Yep, he's 37, but at 36 last season he bagged nine sacks for the Commanders, which would have led the Cowboys in 2025, a half sack more than team leader Jadeveon Clowney, and 3½ sacks more than the second guy, James Houston (5½). Think about it, his nine sacks in 420 snaps, averaging 25 snaps a game. That means in 17 games he was averaging .52 sacks a game. Also, for further perspective, players from last year returning who are not named Houston totaled but 11½ sacks. And the Cowboys as a team finished with 35, tied for 23 in the NFL, but 33 behind the NFL-leading Broncos (68). Help needed. Insider Trading: The Cowboys didn't just sign Miller on a whim. Oh no, they had some up close and personal reconnaissance. Miller had been previously working at BT Jordan's Trench Performance center this offseason, and the Cowboys wisely hired the pass-rush specialist as a defensive consultant. As team owner Jerry Jones said, "We're as fresh on him – he trained with our trainer, basically one of our consultant trainers for all our pass rushers, and boy, he's been keeping us on top of him. We've really been communicating with him for a lot of weeks. He couldn't say enough about what kind of shape he's in and how much quickness he had and thought he could really help." That's as good as counting cards.

The Cowboys didn't just sign Miller on a whim. Oh no, they had some up close and personal reconnaissance. Miller had been previously working at BT Jordan's Trench Performance center this offseason, and the Cowboys wisely hired the pass-rush specialist as a defensive consultant. As team owner Jerry Jones said, "We're as fresh on him – he trained with our trainer, basically one of our consultant trainers for all our pass rushers, and boy, he's been keeping us on top of him. We've really been communicating with him for a lot of weeks. He couldn't say enough about what kind of shape he's in and how much quickness he had and thought he could really help." That's as good as counting cards. Dak On Fire: Funny what some choose to focus on. Heard one question about a Dak Prescott interception, though the truth of the matter is he was throwing into a stiff wind that caused the ball to finish behind his receiver. But how about this: Dak hits Jonathan Mingo on a deep throw against the Saints for a would-be touchdown. Then he connects on another deep ball with George Pickens, and what a catch it was by GP, twisting and contorting his body while falling backwards to the ground. Then Dak connects with KaVontae Turpin, his speed turning the catch into a long gain. Dak is throwing the ball with such confidence, and all you have to do is see him setting his feet, stepping into his throw, and will know it's going to be right on the money.

Funny what some choose to focus on. Heard one question about a Dak Prescott interception, though the truth of the matter is he was throwing into a stiff wind that caused the ball to finish behind his receiver. But how about this: Dak hits Jonathan Mingo on a deep throw against the Saints for a would-be touchdown. Then he connects on another deep ball with George Pickens, and what a catch it was by GP, twisting and contorting his body while falling backwards to the ground. Then Dak connects with KaVontae Turpin, his speed turning the catch into a long gain. Dak is throwing the ball with such confidence, and all you have to do is see him setting his feet, stepping into his throw, and will know it's going to be right on the money. Oh, That Line: On Monday after the Cowboys 17-7 preseason Game 1 win over Seattle, Schottenheimer was talking about switching some things up on the second and third offensive lines, especially since he wasn't real happy with the second-team O-Line and, in particular, had to be disappointed with Nate Thomas at left tackle. Well, for the past two practices, including against the Saints, the Cowboys moved Thomas from left tackle on the second team to right tackle, and right tackle Drew Shelton to left tackle, where the 2026 fourth-round draft choice played at Penn State. Also on the second line, Schottenheimer decided to move backup center T.J. Bass over to right guard to see how fifth-year veteran Nick Leverett handles center, which he seemed to be doing well. That backup swing tackle still seems to be an open issue.

On Monday after the Cowboys 17-7 preseason Game 1 win over Seattle, Schottenheimer was talking about switching some things up on the second and third offensive lines, especially since he wasn't real happy with the second-team O-Line and, in particular, had to be disappointed with Nate Thomas at left tackle. Well, for the past two practices, including against the Saints, the Cowboys moved Thomas from left tackle on the second team to right tackle, and right tackle Drew Shelton to left tackle, where the 2026 fourth-round draft choice played at Penn State. Also on the second line, Schottenheimer decided to move backup center T.J. Bass over to right guard to see how fifth-year veteran Nick Leverett handles center, which he seemed to be doing well. That backup swing tackle still seems to be an open issue. Don't Forget John: When comes to the Cowboys players helping the franchise reach that first Super Bowl in 1970 and then win their first Super Bowl in 1971, don't forget about offensive guard John Niland, who passed away this weekend at the age of 82. Niland was a six-time Pro Bowl guard, and for perspective on that, leaves him tied on the all-time list with Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach, Cliff Harris, Rayfield Wright, Chuck Howley, Don Perkins and Nate Newton. Pretty fancy company since five of those seven players are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with Perkins in the Ring of Honor. Only three offensive linemen in franchise history have earned more Pro Bowl honors: Larry Allen (11), Zack Martin (9) and Tyron Smith (8). Pretty fancy company there as well for the three-time All-Pro Niland. Five of the Cowboys' eight players with more career Pro Bowls are all in the Hall of Fame, with Jason Witten, Smith and Martin sure to follow.

When comes to the Cowboys players helping the franchise reach that first Super Bowl in 1970 and then win their first Super Bowl in 1971, don't forget about offensive guard John Niland, who passed away this weekend at the age of 82. Niland was a six-time Pro Bowl guard, and for perspective on that, leaves him tied on the all-time list with Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach, Cliff Harris, Rayfield Wright, Chuck Howley, Don Perkins and Nate Newton. Pretty fancy company since five of those seven players are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with Perkins in the Ring of Honor. Only three offensive linemen in franchise history have earned more Pro Bowl honors: Larry Allen (11), Zack Martin (9) and Tyron Smith (8). Pretty fancy company there as well for the three-time All-Pro Niland. Five of the Cowboys' eight players with more career Pro Bowls are all in the Hall of Fame, with Jason Witten, Smith and Martin sure to follow. Faces In The Crowd: Recently inducted Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and former Saints QB Drew Brees came up the coast from his residence just north of San Diego to catch the scrimmage … Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has been at the past two practices … Great seeing former Cowboys defensive back Nate Jones, part of the NFL officiating crew here Tuesday working as the field judge, though is not allowed to work any of the Cowboys' regular season games … Told former Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee in attendance the hiring of linebackers coach Scott Symons gives Dallas its best linebackers coach since, well, Sean Lee during his final year of playing (2020) … Also on Kellen Moore's New Orleans staff are former Cowboys assistant coaches Doug Nussmeier, Scott Linehan, Scott Tolzein, Kyle Valero and Chase Halsett … Attending practice as well on Tuesday was former Cowboys special teams ace Matt Vanderbeek … Cowboys former offensive lineman Asim Richards is playing for the Saints and four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle La'Roi Glover made a second scrimmage appearance … Catching practice on Monday was former Cowboys safety James Washington.

Recently inducted Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and former Saints QB Drew Brees came up the coast from his residence just north of San Diego to catch the scrimmage … Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has been at the past two practices … Great seeing former Cowboys defensive back Nate Jones, part of the NFL officiating crew here Tuesday working as the field judge, though is not allowed to work any of the Cowboys' regular season games … Told former Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee in attendance the hiring of linebackers coach Scott Symons gives Dallas its best linebackers coach since, well, Sean Lee during his final year of playing (2020) … Also on Kellen Moore's New Orleans staff are former Cowboys assistant coaches Doug Nussmeier, Scott Linehan, Scott Tolzein, Kyle Valero and Chase Halsett … Attending practice as well on Tuesday was former Cowboys special teams ace Matt Vanderbeek … Cowboys former offensive lineman Asim Richards is playing for the Saints and four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle La'Roi Glover made a second scrimmage appearance … Catching practice on Monday was former Cowboys safety James Washington. Leave It To Michael: Should have logged all the clever sayings Irvin has come up with over the years, ever since he arrived with the Cowboys as a first-round draft choice in 1988. Remember him saying years ago about when setting goals, you should shoot for the moon, and just maybe you might end up in the stars. Well, he came up with another one Monday after interviewing Schottenheimer for his elaborately produced podcast after the head coach said, as he has many times this offseason, that the goal for the Cowboys is to be playing on Feb. 14, 2027, the date that happens to be Super Bowl LXI. So Michael wrapped up the interview with this nod to Valentine's Day: "Don't give me a box of candy, give me a box of rings."

And for our final last word from training camp, the Cowboys picking up stakes on Friday, busing to LAX and flying to Phoenix, Ariz., for preseason Game 2 against the Cardinals Saturday night, just want to make sure you heard this from Miller, when asked what does he think he can do for the Cowboys now at 37 years old?

"I mean, I can still play football," Miller began. "I can still play football, but I can still contribute in other ways. On Super Bowl teams it's not just one person that gets it done. You can say what you want to say about my play on the field and what I got left. But when it comes to being a great teammate, if there was a Hall of Fame for that, I'm going to the Hall of Fame first ballot.

"To be honest, I'm probably the best teammate to ever play in the National Football League, and I say that with all the confidence in the world. Just my ability to get people around me to play at a level they would not normally play at. I think nobody does that like me. I said the other day, I can contribute 10 or 15 plays, and that's without even being on the field. So you got a game that you play 50 snaps, 60 snaps, something like that, I can win 10 to 15 of those without me even being on the field, without my playing. Just by my knowledge of the game and just getting everybody else to play at a level they don't normally play at.

"Whether it's the defensive coordinator, the defensive line, young guys, I can contribute in so many different ways to win the games, and that's not even talking about the type of player I still believe that I am."

So at 37, the answer to that question about production at his football-considered old age: