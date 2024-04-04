Mick Shots: Finally full-court action now in play

FRISCO, Texas – Well, well, things sure started buzzing around here after so much football inactivity.

First the Big 12 Conference Combine, replacing the individual members' Pro Days last week. Then the Dallas Day visits on Monday for players from the area or had played for colleges in the area. Followed by the start of the 30 Visits out here at The Star on Wednesday, the Cowboys bringing in draft eligible players, and not just potential first-round picks either.

And in less than two weeks the Cowboys will begin Phase 1 of their offseason workouts on April 15.

Let's go, need some Shots material, but as usual we have enough for another round today.

Never Fails: Always seems to be somebody out there voicing disappointment the Cowboys didn't try to sign them in free agency or draft them. Next acting surprised is 30-year-old running back Derrick Henry, shown the door at Tennessee after spending eight years with the Titans, four of those Pro Bowl seasons, most recently in 2023, rushing for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns. On a recent podcast after signing a two-year, $16 million free-agent deal with Baltimore, points out since he resides in Dallas, he's disappointed the Cowboys didn't try to sign him, saying, "I thought it'd been some type of reach out, some type of talks or whatever. They never reached out, you know what I'm saying? I don't really know too much about their organization. All I know is what I hear. I was talking to my agent. They weren't really interested. It is what it is." Well, Derrick, here is what it is. The Cowboys barely have enough cap space to re-sign their necessary own, having let six starters walk in free agency. Might have gotten you, Derrick, a one-year deal with incentives for like $5 million. But from what I hear, sounds like the Cowboys put a call in, discovering the money was way out of their reach. Maybe he isn't familiar with the salary cap. Just know he's been guaranteed at his age $9 million, all of that in base salary and signing bonus for 2024, including a 2025 cap hit of $10.8 million. Just another example of the salary cap problems the Cowboys have for this season, and even more so for next season. Funny how no one ever says like, I'm disappointed the Falcons did talk smack with me. Or looking at you Randy Moss, voicing his displeasure the Cowboys didn't take him with the eighth pick in the 1998 first round (Greg Ellis), though 19 other teams also passed him over until Minnesota snatched him at 21.

Congrats to the Cowboys' equipment staff for being honored as the at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida. You can't believe the hours these guys put in, Mike McCord, Bucky Buchanan and Dylan Keane. They deserve that championship belt award and should take turns wearing it while walking through the locker room. This & That: For left tackle insurance, the Cowboys did re-sign Edoga, but for the veteran exception, meaning he is only guaranteed his $152,000 max signing bonus and just a $1.092 million cap charge, that is, if he makes the team … Man, the Bills must have desperately wanted to rid their hands of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, trading Trevon Diggs' brother to Houston, plus a 2024 sixth-pound pick and a 2025 fifth for just a 2025 second. Most importantly shedding his guaranteed $18.5 million base this year but absorbing a reported $31 million in dead money, meaning the Bills paid dearly to shed a headache and cap money … And before anyone goes off, the Cowboys couldn't afford his $18.5 million base for this year, but finally we'll get that Diggs vs. Diggs confrontation, the Cowboys playing the Texans this year … Saw where R.J. Godfrey – the son of Cowboys linebacker Randall Godfrey, a 1996 second-round pick having started 54 of 64 games played in four seasons for the Cowboys – was playing for Clemson this weekend in the NCAA Regional … Did you see kicker Jake Bates of the UFL's Michigan hit that walk-off 64-yard field goal to beat St. Louis, possibly the second coming of Brandon Aubrey since the former soccer player, no more than a collegiate kickoff specialist, last with Arkansas, was attempting his first field goal try since high school. In fact, hit it twice, since St. Louis called timeout just before he hit from 64 the first time, too.

And for this week's final word, sorta, and couldn't resist, but man they've come a long way baby in women's college basketball with Iowa's Caitlin Clark going for 41 points, 27 of those coming on nine three-pointers in the Hawkeyes' 94-87 regional final victory over LSU. And I'm proud to say I was one of those record 12.3 million watching a women's college basketball game on TV.

Just how remarkable?

See where Brad Townsend of The Dallas Moring News did a quick chat with Dallas Mavericks MVP candidate Luke Doncic during Tuesday's night's shootaround before the game at Golden State, Luka saying Clark reminded him more of Steph Curry than himself with her ability to shoot the 3, "She shoots it better than me, that's for sure." This coming from the NBA's trick shot artist, who Sunday night in Houston during warmups bounced a ball off the video screen high above the court into the basket. Swish. Google it.

Anyway, for context, think about the evolution of women's basketball. Back when I first started covering games, there still were some states playing halfcourt basketball in high school, three-on-three a side, ancient history figuring women weren't meant to run up and down the full court. In fact, back nearly 50 years ago, the NCAA had not yet sanctioned women's basketball. Was run under the jurisdiction of the AIAW (Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women), and not until 1982 did the NCAA sanction Division I championships. That's 42 years ago.