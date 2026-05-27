Mick Shots: How 'bout something good for today

FRISCO, Texas – Somehow, at this time of year, this occurred to me the other day.

We have mostly spent the offseason trying to analyze the Cowboys' needs, as in what they "need" to fix, and what they still "need" to accomplish building this roster.

But for today, how's about something the Cowboys seemingly have accomplished this offseason, as in something that is going right for a change. Especially, since they still are in just Phase II of the offseason workouts, meaning a whole bunch of drills going on, the offense and defense having separate practice sessions. All this until this coming Monday, June 1, when the OTA workouts finally begin.

And for some reason, this kept ringing in my ears, you know, that song the Dallas Stars play during hockey video reviews trying to determine if it's a goal or no goal. Particularly when appears the Stars actually scored a goal. Goes something like this:

"Tell me something good …" The beginning of that song written back in the 1970s by Stevie Wonder and made popular by Rufus.

So why not let's try "something good" this time around.

Because as we know, this defense is under reconstruction. Especially the pass defense, and for good reason. We know the Cowboys finished dead last in points allowed, setting the inauspicious single-season franchise record of 511 points by a landslide. For sure, part of that falls on the pass defense.

Why, the Cowboys defense finished 32nd (uh, dead last, right) in net yards passing, giving up 251.5 a game. They finished dead last in yards per pass play (7.21). They finished 31st in touchdown passes allowed at 35, just one less than the No. 32 Jets. And when it came to interceptions, and they only had six, only one team had fewer, and as unimaginable as this is, they had nada. Zilch.

So let's look at what the Cowboys have done attempting to improve. They have thrown numbers at this 2025 deficiency. Currently, there are 17 defensive backs on this 90-man roster, meaning cornerbacks and safeties.

The rebuild began in free agency. They signed eighth-year versatile safety Jalen Thompson. They signed seventh-year versatile safety P.J. Locke. They signed versatile cornerback Cobie Durant, a fifth-year inside/outside cover guy. And signed fifth-year veteran corner Deion Kendrick.

As you know, they also addressed this in the draft, beginning with their first-round draft choice – the 11th pick, making sure he didn't get away if waiting to No. 12 – used to take versatile safety Caleb Downs, considered to be a generational player most predicted a top five to 10 pick. Then in the fourth round selected Florida corner Devin Moore. Good value. They also re-signed two of their own guys, seventh-year corner Corey Ballentine and second-year corner Reddy Steward, who showed great promise last season.

Then let's account for what they already had in place at the position, soon to add a healthy Pro Bowler in DaRon Bland to the mix. Also, a healthy offseason for last year's third-rounder Shavon Revel, along with third-year corner Caelen Carson, healthy, too. Plus, corners Josh Butler, Zion Childress and Trikweze Bridges. Then at safety they return 10th-year starter Malik Hooker, along with Alijah Clark and Julius Wood.

Oh, and look see what they have done on the coaching staff, also throwing numbers at this reconstruction project. Start with defensive coordinator Christian Parker, in his 14th season, previously in college and the NFL as either a secondary assistant, defensive analyst, quality control assistant or defensive backs coach, and lastly the Eagles' pass game coordinator.

Didn't stop there. Brought in Derrick Ansley as the defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs, along with secondary coach Ryan Smith and secondary assistant Robert Muschamp. He's the nephew of Uncle Will, the former head coach at Florida and South Carolina and currently the defensive coordinator at Texas, if bloodlines matter.

To me, at this stage of the game, all "something good."

Who's That: Following our Mick Shots podcast, saw this huge guy out on the practice field when the defense was out there going through drills, who we didn't recognize. Turns out to be 11 th -year veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard. Roster says he is 6-3, 290. But boy, Bullard looked an easy 320 or so. Big man. This signing went under the radar, assuming the Cowboys were looking for depth, especially when needing a nose tackle in the middle of that 3-4 defense. Bullard had a so-so season in 2025 with the Saints, but over the previous two years with the Vikings, he totaled 31 starts in 34 games, 85 combined tackles, 10 for losses and three sacks when playing for Cowboys recently hired defensive line coach Marcus Dixon. Last season with the Saints, starting just six games and playing only 34 percent of the defensive snaps, Bullard was part of a New Orleans run defense improving from 31 st in 2024 to 19 th . Seems to provide a substantial speed bump in the middle and needed experience since they had been down to last year's seventh-round draft choice Jay Toia and free agent signee Otito Ogbonnia, the 6-4, 320 fifth-year defensive tackle with any amount of NFL experience in the middle. But know veteran Kenny Clark, who could be used as a 3-4 defensive end along with Quinnen Williams, primarily played nose for the Packers when re-signed to a three-year, $64 million extension in 2024, coming off a Pro Bowl season, before lining up at defensive tackle this past year with the Cowboys as part of the compensation from the Micah Parsons trade.

Following our Mick Shots podcast, saw this huge guy out on the practice field when the defense was out there going through drills, who we didn't recognize. Turns out to be 11 -year veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard. Roster says he is 6-3, 290. But boy, Bullard looked an easy 320 or so. Big man. This signing went under the radar, assuming the Cowboys were looking for depth, especially when needing a nose tackle in the middle of that 3-4 defense. Bullard had a so-so season in 2025 with the Saints, but over the previous two years with the Vikings, he totaled 31 starts in 34 games, 85 combined tackles, 10 for losses and three sacks when playing for Cowboys recently hired defensive line coach Marcus Dixon. Last season with the Saints, starting just six games and playing only 34 percent of the defensive snaps, Bullard was part of a New Orleans run defense improving from 31 in 2024 to 19 . Seems to provide a substantial speed bump in the middle and needed experience since they had been down to last year's seventh-round draft choice Jay Toia and free agent signee Otito Ogbonnia, the 6-4, 320 fifth-year defensive tackle with any amount of NFL experience in the middle. But know veteran Kenny Clark, who could be used as a 3-4 defensive end along with Quinnen Williams, primarily played nose for the Packers when re-signed to a three-year, $64 million extension in 2024, coming off a Pro Bowl season, before lining up at defensive tackle this past year with the Cowboys as part of the compensation from the Micah Parsons trade. Uh-Oh: Since the Cowboys open the season against the Giants at MetLife, the Big Blue might be a tad pensive, at this point not knowing if star wide receiver Malik Nabors will be ready for the start of the season, having suffered in the fourth game of last year a torn ACL and meniscus, and having had a second surgery to remove scar tissue build-up since. New head coach John Harbaugh said it's "impossible to predict" if their 2024 leading receiver (109 catches, 1,204 yards) will be ready for the opener. Not only that, but the Giants also just lost defensive tackle Ray Robertson-Harris for the season, having suffered a torn Achilles during offseason workouts. That is significant since the Giants had been restructuring their defensive front around Robertson-Harris after trading away defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati.

Since the Cowboys open the season against the Giants at MetLife, the Big Blue might be a tad pensive, at this point not knowing if star wide receiver Malik Nabors will be ready for the start of the season, having suffered in the fourth game of last year a torn ACL and meniscus, and having had a second surgery to remove scar tissue build-up since. New head coach John Harbaugh said it's "impossible to predict" if their 2024 leading receiver (109 catches, 1,204 yards) will be ready for the opener. Not only that, but the Giants also just lost defensive tackle Ray Robertson-Harris for the season, having suffered a torn Achilles during offseason workouts. That is significant since the Giants had been restructuring their defensive front around Robertson-Harris after trading away defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati. June 1: That is another major date for salary cap reasons coming on Monday. If players are either released or traded after June 1, their salary cap hits for dead money will be spread over two seasons instead of absorbing the entire amount of money during the 2026 season. Certainly, the Cowboys keenly will be watching for veterans either being released by teams needing to lessen that dead money effect in 2026 or more willing to listen to trade offers. And possibly at a discounted rate since spreading the salary cap hit for guaranteed money over two seasons at times is more valuable than the trade compensation received.

That is another major date for salary cap reasons coming on Monday. If players are either released or traded after June 1, their salary cap hits for dead money will be spread over two seasons instead of absorbing the entire amount of money during the 2026 season. Certainly, the Cowboys keenly will be watching for veterans either being released by teams needing to lessen that dead money effect in 2026 or more willing to listen to trade offers. And possibly at a discounted rate since spreading the salary cap hit for guaranteed money over two seasons at times is more valuable than the trade compensation received. Early Risers: The Cowboys usually begin their Phase II workouts late morning, with the offense normally going first and the defense following thereafter. But when happening to walk through Ford Center on Wednesday morning around 8:30, there was the kicking game trio of punter/holder Bryan Anger, deep snapper Trent Sieg and kicker Brandon Aubery out there working in solitude. What a luxury for all three, and including themselves, to have those kicking operations back together again.

Well, since we began with the additions to the defensive back corps, let's turn to the aforementioned fourth-round draft choice Devin Moore, the cornerback from Florida, for his impressions of Cowboys' new defensive coordinator Christian Parker after being around the noted defensive backs coach for just a couple of weeks.

'It's been amazing. He has taught me so many things that I needed to learn to help me elevate my game, just being around, him – great dude," Moore said, then following with this about knowing Parker's reputation for developing Pro Bowl cornerbacks. "Soak it up like a sponge, you know what I'm saying. Any little detail he drops, you know, just being around him. You're going to indirectly learn games from him just being around him, just being all ears."

And for what he has learned so far, Moore said, "You know, it might be simple things, such as block destruction, arm over, things of that nature. It's so many little things I've picked up on that I have added to my arsenal."