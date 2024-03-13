Mick Shots: Just not enough dough to break free

FRISCO, Texas – All right. Let's all take a deep breath. Exhale. Relax.

Why, it's the same time next year … and the next year … and the next year. The start of the NFL free agency signing period frenzy officially began at 3 p.m. Wednesday when millions of dollars are being guaranteed to sign average players another team didn't think were worthy of being re-signed. And a lot of times finding out a year or two down the road they got buffaloed by such impulsive decisions. Go ask Denver about that trade for Russell Wilson in 2022.

And of course, look, realize many of you are upset with the Dallas Cowboys, sitting on the sidelines nearly every March, and again so far this week, waiting patiently for the second wave of free agency to begin in a week or so when market values dip to a more reasonable price.

But hey, the Cowboys did agree to terms with long snapper Trent Sieg, a double necessity. First, they needed the one who was perfect this past season. Second, and if you had been paying attention to the fine print, a bunch of these long snappers are being re-signed and understand the Cowboys needed to act quickly with someone they wanted since Sieg was gathering attention from other suitors.

Again, why such outrage? This happens every March. Sort of the Cowboys' personal Ides of March, though nothing to do with Julius Caesar. Handwringing began almost immediately on Monday with running back Tony Pollard agreeing to terms with Tennessee. Look, the Cowboys weren't going to pay Pollard the $8 million a year the Titans are offering. I sure wouldn't have either. How quickly we forget the Cowboys were chastised last year for franchising Pollard at $10.09 million.

Not trying to talk anyone off the ledge, but how 'bout some simple mathematical facts that might keep all this perception from becoming reality.

First, the salary cap rose to $255.4 million, otherwise under the original projections of $242 million the Cowboys would have been more than $20 million to $30 million over the cap.

Next, saving them some space, the Cowboys are rolling over $4.9 million of excess from 2023. But then there is dead money, and that is eating up $14.7 million of this year's cap. And if not for restructuring Zack Martin's contract, the Cowboys would have been penalized for being way over the salary cap at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

As it stands, and these numbers are always fluid, according to Spotrac.com, after re-signing Sieg and defensive lineman Carl Davis (veteran minimum), the Cowboys have a grand total of $3.07 million cap space to work with when it comes to the top-51 salaries counting now. That's it, $3.07 million. And if the top-53 were counting, as will be the case come the first week of the regular season, the Cowboys would be $3.4 million in the hole.

Now how would you expect to sign, say, uh, Derek Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal-year worth up to $20 million with $9 million guaranteed that he agreed to with Baltimore, knowing those cap financial limitations?

Just saying, use a shot of common sense here.

Top 5: Heading into Monday's start to legal negotiating these were the five teams with the most money available to spend under the salary cap. Tops was Washington with $96 million, and why it was pretty predictable former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, now the Commanders head man, would start raiding the Cowboys roster to bring in players he knew at prices the Cowboys could ill afford, like center Tyler Biadasz, defensive end Dorance Armstrong and now rotational defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. Next came Tennessee with $80 million available, so paying Pollard an $8 million average is a drop in the bucket over three years with mounds of money left over to pay wide receiver Calvin Ridley a four-year, $92 million package that must have CeeDee Lamb smacking his lips. Then New England at $72 million made 15 moves on Wednesday followed by Chicago and Houston at $63 million. Currently when counting just top-51 salary cap availability, the Cowboys come in at 27 th with their measly $3 million available.

And this week's last word goes to me, commemorating the journalism career of Chris Mortensen, known as just "Mort" to those of us who knew him well. He passed away March 3 at the age of 72, having been battling throat cancer. Most knew Mort for his work on ESPN since 1991.

Was my pleasure getting to know him back in the early 1980s when he was working for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Met him through a college roommate also working there. Mort would never big-time anyone, always graciously helping out when he could, and turned into a great contact after being hired at the Dallas Times Herald, especially when taking on the Cowboys beat in 1989 when Jerry Jones bought the team.

Here was the deal, and he became the forerunner to those NFL reporters at ESPN and NFL Network, because when it came to breaking news, you could always trust Mort to be accurate. He would not sacrifice accuracy in order to be first. And that is why he had so many sources in the NFL ranks. They trusted him.

And one of the people who explicitly trusted Mort became Jones, because if Mort had news on the Cowboys you could count on it to be darn right.

"Chris will forever be part of the NFL family," Jerry said in a statement. "Loved by so many, he was a brilliant voice for the game and as passionate and talented as there has ever been. He will be deeply missed and we're grateful for the special memories and legacy Chris leaves us."