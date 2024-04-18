Mick Shots: Sleeves rolled up with draft nearing

FRISCO, Texas – The juggling act continues out here at The Star, now just a week away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, this year in Detroit.

There still is a roster to prepare during the offseason, but at this point, that becomes less a priority to preparing for the draft, which the Cowboys are in full-speed ahead mode preparing their Big Board with eight days to go before they go on the clock at No.24 next Thursday.

With that in mind, let Cowboys COO Stephen Jones give you some perspective on just how the Cowboys have been managing their salary cap a month into free agency amid much criticism for not spending salary-cap money they, by the way, just don't have in abundance.

And the NFL doesn't allow use of league credit cards.

"We spend max, max money year in and year out," Jones tried to explain earlier in the week on Cowboys radio flagship station 105.3 The Fan. "All 32 teams can only spend the same amount of money over a five-year stretch. When we're all said and done, we max out our salary cap every year. We will have done that and what comes with having a good roster, which we do, we also are looking towards signing our own guys.

"It doesn't mean it happens overnight. But when you're wanting to sign players like Dak [Prescott] and Micah [Parsons] and CeeDee [Lamb], then certainly you have to hold money back if you want to have a realistic chance of signing those guys."

So if you've been scoring at home, the Cowboys have either lost, released or haven't re-signed a total of 11 significant players off last year's roster, re-signed the likes of Jourdan Lewis, Chuma Edoga, Rico Dowdle, C.J. Goodwin and Trent Sieg, and signed two unrestricted free agents from other teams, linebacker Eric Kendricks and this week veteran mostly backup running back Royce Freeman.

Nothing earth shattering when compared to losing the likes of starters Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Tony Pollard, Johnathan Hankins, Dorance Armstrong, then Leighton Vander Esch retiring after being released (failed physical), Michael Gallup designated a June 1 release for cap-saving purposes and waiting to see what happens with rehabbing starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore (shoulder surgery).

And also emphasizing there is no such thing as not being "all-in" around here because "if you're not all-in, you're all out."

Meaning, you can only take expensive "shots" during the offseason if you have enough cap ammo.

Voluntary Mean: Here we go again, always this time of year when we're obligated to point out what former Cowboys linebacker Darren Hambrick had to say back at the turn of the century when missing the "voluntary" quarterback school workouts, forerunners to OTAs, and questioned about his absence upon his return for the minicamp. "What do voluntary mean?" Hambrick rhetorically asked. Well, there were few secrets out here when the Phase I workouts began this week and was reported that Lamb and Parsons were absent and might point out among others. Well, as usual, seems Micah is working out on his own as he did last year with a personal trainer in Austin, and apparently Lamb is making a point of not participating until the Cowboys sign him to a long-term deal instead of playing on his $17.9 million fifth-year option. OK, it's only strength and conditioning, no big deal, and certainly gaining no leverage in negotiations. It's the game many either franchised or fifth-year option guys play around the NFL since no one wants to be playing on the final year of their contract if they can avoid that. But here is what I don't understand. If a player works out on his own, off campus so to speak, and gets injured, the team is not financially liable, and if not ready for the start of training camp will be placed on the Non-Football Injury list, jeopardizing not being paid if unable to start the regular season. But the agents play this game, and hopefully they fund an insurance policy just in case. Hate to be playing chicken with such big bucks on the line.

And for this week's last word, we return to Cowboys COO Stephen Jones when asked about accountability for the Cowboys falling short in the playoffs again, especially this past season when losing to Green Bay, the NFC's seventh seed, 48-32. In fact, he was specifically asked if he personally felt "accountable" for the playoff drought.

"Absolutely, I feel as accountable as anybody in terms of the success of this franchise," Stephen began. "And of course, you know, we want to have one of the top, if not the top franchise in the country, if not the world. And I think certainly we do in terms of what our brand's valued at.

"We certainly want to have more success on the field in terms of that part of it, but as I said, we've had a lot of success during the regular season, we just haven't had the success in the postseason.

"And we just – until we do that, we understand there will be frustration (from the fans), and I can tell you this, we'll be rolling up our sleeves and going to work."