Mick Shots: Trying Not Being Run Over Again

FRISCO, Texas – Granted it's only been two games, so maybe a tad premature to consider this a trend. Or a significant improvement.

But at least it's a start.

The Cowboys have done a much better job, maybe even significantly better, playing the run, one facet of this defense needing improvement over last season.

You guys might remember me harping on this, the fact that last year 11 of 17 opponents rushed for more than 100 yards against the Cowboys, including 207 by Green Bay, 192 by Jacksonville, 167 by the Giants the first time around, and then in the playoffs, 113 in the loss to San Francisco.

Why, the NFL's 12th-ranked total defense finished 22nd against the run.

Well, after two games the Cowboys are now tied for ninth in run defense, having given up just 172 yards total to the Giants and Jets, an average of 86 a game. Now, certainly helps the Cowboys have jumped to gigantic leads in both games, forcing those teams to play catchup and throw the football more than they'd like. But also, early plays in games have discouraged teams from continuing to run the ball.

Take the first defensive play of the 30-10 victory over the Jets. DeMarcus Lawrence crashes in from the left to drop Jets running back Breece Hall for a four-yard loss, a precursor for things to come. And that much ballyhooed Jets running attack with Hall and Dalvin Cook was short-circuited, Hall and Cook combining on eight carries for just 16 yards.

"Just being in (Dan Quinn's) style the last two or three years," DeMarcus Lawrence says of the presumed run defense improvement. "Just being more comfortable playing with each other."

In fact, of the 172 yards rushing given up so far, 79 of those have come from quarterback runs, mostly out of desperation to escape the Cowboys' pass-rush mayhem. That means non-QB runs have accounted for just 93 yards in two games, or 46.5 a game. And one of those running backs has been Saquan Barkley, 12 carries for 53 yards.

"It is a little frustrating," Micah Parsons says of the QB scrambles, although the Giants purposefully did call some quarterback Daniel Jones runs, "but you know, that's just the nature of the game. They are running for their lives, and we aren't. That's just the nature."

Next up, the Cardinals' James Connor, 168 yards in two games, bolstering Arizona's 128.5 rushing yards per game so far, ranking 10th overall in the NFL.

So, let's see. Promise to, uh, run this by you again next week.

Darn It, Micah: If not for Parson's somewhat typical performance by his standards but exceptional by NFL standards, Cowboys rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey likely would have won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award. But since Parsons was awarded NFC Defensive Player of the Week, there is no way the NFL is going to give the Cowboys two awards in the same week. Come on, how does a kicker going five-for-five on field goals, including a 55-yarder, and accounting for 16 of the Cowboys' 30 points in the 30-10 wipeout of the Jets, not win the award? Instead, the NFL had to really reach to give Tampa Bay punter Jake Camarda the special teams award for like four punts, three downed inside the 20 and the other a 72-yarder, but it was a touchback landing in the end zone. He finished with a 52.8-yard average. Come on, we're talking five field goals and going eight-for-eight on kickoff touchbacks for Aubrey. Even Micah seemed nonplussed over the award, simply saying, "They're OK, but I'm all about the end goal in the journey. I'll enjoy my process to where I want to go."

And for the last word, and maybe the most entertaining words, let's go back to our local wordsmith Micah Parsons, who has incorporated his "sack crawl" celebrating his sack of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday, and was asked Wednesday about how he is adapting to this "lion" personality.

"I just adapted to it," Micah began. "I just feel like some things you just got to embrace. I feel like my energy and positivity, and the things I'm trying to bring into the guys, finding their own ego and finding themselves. And I know I joke around a lot about it, but I really feel like that's just who I am, who I want to be.

"But when I always get my chance to talk in front of the room, I talk about the lion hunt, and the preciseness and how methodical it has to be, and how the lions have to work as a team to get what they need so they feed their family. I say (taking on his lion persona), 'Look at this, this is who we are bro.' We out here trying to hunt this guy, and trying to kill these people so we can feed out families. That's our why. I say no matter if it's nature or in life, everyone has a why, and every week we have a chance to fight for ours.

"I said, 'We got to be a pack of lions.'"