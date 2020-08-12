Mick Shots: When Cowboys Talk, Everyone Listens

FROM HOME, Texas – All right, here we go. Dallas Cowboys Training Camp 2020 is under way.

The only normality being the annual opening press conference Wednesday with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones and the Cowboys head coach. And even that is not what we've been used to over the past nine seasons, Mike McCarthy now in that seat.

Folks, this ain't Oxnard. Not outdoors on the tennis courts at the Residence Inn where normally the 11 a.m. sun is bearing down on the assembled media, the temperatures rising into the mid-70s, heaven forbid. Not with two manicured grass fields as a backdrop, with stands and tents popping up everywhere. No Dale Hansen from

Channel 8 with his usual Jerry-ribbing question.

Nope folks, this is Frisco, Texas. This is virtual. No stage. Just three boxes with head shots on your video screen of choice, the threesome socially distanced. No media with a live presence. No video cameras lined up in a row. This is Cisco Webex. No Rich Dalrymple opening up by laying down the media ground rules for watching practices.

No questions on one of the newest additions to the team, Aldon Smith, not a soul challenging Jerry on why he would take a chance on a guy who's been through multiple suspension while not playing a down of football since 2015. No one asking if anyone is missing or late. No one jabbing Jerry in the side for a Super Bowl prediction. No one asking the head coach if the Cowboys are capable of winning two playoffs games in one season. No salary cap questions for Stephen.

In fact, this camp-opening press conference lasted 20 minutes before a pure football question was asked.

Remember, this is our Afraid New World. COVID-19. Social justice. Safety Protocols. PPEs. Bubbles. The anthem. The flag. Where taking a knee no longer has concession overtones. Opt-outs. Full seasons. Canceled seasons. Percentages of fans allowed into stadiums. No masks, no service.

Every day seemingly like going Up the Down Staircase. (Look it up.)

But leave it to Jerry Jones, the eternal optimist, who dared to dream when buying this financially bankrupt franchise in 1989, much like what original owner Clint Murchison Jr. did 60 years ago, thinking "professional" football could creep into the collegiate psyche of southern football fans in 1960.

"I don't mind telling you, I'm excited," Jerry said, spitting into the winds of trepidation. "I'm excited for every Dallas Cowboys fan. I'm excited for every player that's trying to make this football team. I'm excited to have Mike McCarthy as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

"We like to dream. I like to dream. We all like to dream in this organization."

Yep, Jerry "dreaming" with nightmares stopping so many in their tracks these days. Yep, that's Jerry.

And with Dak Prescott following right after equally upbeat, man, these are going to be shots heard round the world.

Doc Jones: Leave it to Jerry Jones to head off the media posse, bound and determined to pin him up against the wall for not having spoken out on these social justice issues, on the anthem or kneeling. When told everyone knows his stance from the 2017 season when kneeling for the anthem became vogue and Jerry saying at the time his players will "stand," Jones calmly said when confronted if that's still his stance, "That was then, two years ago, this is now. We've had very, very sensitive times. … I have nothing to prove as far as where I'm standing with the flag and as far as where the Cowboys stand. I have nothing to prove regarding my players and my support of our players. What I do want to show, and all of us to be a part of, is a word called grace – grace. Not only grace in our actions, but grace where they are coming from." Brilliance, sheer brilliance climbing out of that rabbit hole, well, gracefully. Next question.

