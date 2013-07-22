Mid-Day Report: TE Injured; Dealing With DE Replacements

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys are now well underway in training camp here at the Oxnard River Ridge complex. The club wrapped up another light walk-through practice Monday, followed by a regular press conference from Jason Garrett.
Here are some highlights from the morning and early afternoon occurrences on Monday:
- Defensive end Anthony Spencer didn't participate Monday because of a bone bruise on his leg. Spencer told reporters after practice he is trying to be smart about all injuries. His goal is to be "ready for that first game against the Giants." From the sound of things, Spencer will be limited in his practice participation.
- With Spencer out, and after the torn Achilles injury of Tyrone Crawford, it put second-year pro Kyle Wilber working with the first-team defense at end.
- Running back Joseph Randle, who has been limited for most of the summer with a broken thumb injury, said he is "pretty much" 100 percent healthy now. Randle said he is wearing a small splint that fits inside his glove.
- Tight end James Hanna suffered a slight hamstring strain towards the end of the walk-through.
- When asked after practice what keeps Jason Witten's motor running after 10 seasons, the Pro Bowl tight end said, his drive to "win a Super Bowl" is the biggest motivator. However, Witten said having the goal isn't good enough. Putting in the hard work and long hours of camp and the offseason is only half of the battle. But still, Witten doesn't deny the ultimate prize is to be holding that Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year. "When that day happens around here, it'll be very special."
- Jason Garrett said in his press conference the Cowboys won't be able to put Crawford on IR until the roster is trimmed to 75 players. While they won't gain a spot on the roster because of his injury, they already had one open spot. In regard to the defensive end, Garrett said "we need to reload there. We just need to continue to look at available options there."
- Garrett on Tyrone Crawford: "I thought he had an outstanding year last year. He was a different player at the end of the year than the start. You know he'll do his rehab right and we know he'll be better and stronger than ever."
- The head coach said defensive tackle Ben Bass has "some position flex" and he'll get the chance with Crawford out, to play both end and tackle in the next few days.
- Jason Garrett was asked a few questions about his team-meeting speech on Saturday that has become viral in the internet Monday. The coach said motivational speaking is the biggest part of his job. "I think you have to give them a path, a roadmap, some inspiration and motivation to get up each and day to accomplish that vision. It's my job as the head coach to do that. If you're a human being, you need motivation and inspiration. It's something I believe I have to do. [embedded_ad]
- Injured defensive end Tyrone Crawford said he will try to remain upbeat after his disappointing Achilles injury that will put him on IR for the entire season. "I'm still a part of the team. But I'm just not going to be there on the field. I learned a lot from DeMarcus Ware this offseason. I learned a lot from Hatcher, Ratliff this offseason. Now, I'm going to learn a lot from (Barry) Church and Britt Brown and the rest of the medical staff. But I'm going to work hard. I'll make it back."
- Cowboys VP Stephen Jones, the team's director of player personnel, said Tyrone Crawford's replacement is already on the roster. "We certainly like the guys we've got better there anyone out there."