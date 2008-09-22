Miles Austin Just Too Fast For Packers

with no receiver in the area.

But on that play, Jason Witten turned left and Romo threw right. It wasn't intentional grounding. It was unintentional screw-up. It happens. The officials need to hold their flags on that one.

Because that penalty is 10 yards and a loss of down, it sets up plays like third-and-20. OK, so there aren't many plays designed to get a first down.

Of course, you could always just get your fastest wide receiver to run down the sideline, throw the ball up for grabs and see what happens.

What happened was Austin out-jumping a defender to make the catch, allowing him to stroll into the end zone for a 52-yard touchdown.

"I have a lot of confidence in Miles," Romo said. "He's really coming into his own. You can see that he's a guy who has confidence to go up and make a play. And that's what he did."

And what he did was virtually put the game away.

How demoralizing that must be for the Packers. They've got Terrell Owens contained all night. He catches two passes for 17 yards. Jason Witten has just 67 receiving yards and they hold Crayton without a catch.

But they have no answer for Miles Austin.

And the reason is simple. Speed. Isn't this the speed the Cowboys were looking for?

Trust me, this next statement comes with extreme caution. But in a way, Austin gives the Cowboys and this offense what they missed last year with Terry Glenn out.

And no, I'm not saying Miles Austin is Terry Glenn. Not even close. Not now and he probably never will be.

But speed is speed. Faster than the defense is still faster than the defense.

And Austin was easily faster than the Packers' defense on this night, and even last year, too.

In that showdown of 10-1 teams last November at Texas Stadium, the biggest storyline of that game was obviously Brett Favre's injury, which forced Aaron Rodgers into action.

Tony Romo threw four touchdowns, two to Crayton and one to Owens, who shoveled popcorn down his face mask after his score.

As for Austin, he didn't catch a pass. Yet, some would argue that he was the biggest difference in the game.

On two occasions, Austin ran straight past the defense, drawing a pair of pass interference penalties inside the Packers' 5-yard line. Both plays resulted in zero offensive yards and no catches for Austin, who at the time, still had yet to record a regular-season reception. But both plays set up touchdowns for the Cowboys, who held for the 10-point win.

"That was the same thing as tonight," Austin said. "With the weapons we've got on the outside, it forces (the defense) to make decisions. All night long they roll a safety over to T.O. and they try to do the same with Witten. So it usually left me alone. So you've just got to take advantage.

"The same thing happened last year. But I like this game a little better."