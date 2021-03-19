Mock Roundup: Experts Picking These 8 To Cowboys

Mock Roundup

The NFL Draft isn't until next month, and this week has been overshadowed somewhat by the start of free agency. But you can be sure that the front office evaluations are well under way, which means the prognosticators are hard at work as well. No one knows exactly what will happen when Dallas is on the clock, but one thing is for sure: The Cowboys need to come away from the draft with some players who will be ready to contribute sooner than later.

So, with experts all a round the country attempting to forecast the first round of the NFL Draft, we'll periodically take a look at who some of those experts slot in for the Cowboys No. 10 overall pick in our mock draft roundup.

This week, we polled 19 different mock drafts and came up with eight different choices with a strong emphasis on the same position.

Patrick Surtain II - Cornerback, Alabama, Junior Picked by: Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN), Dana Brugler (The Athletic), Todd McShay (ESPN), Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), Dalton Johnson (NBC Sports) There's no doubt the Cowboys need help at secondary, and that's before even factoring in the free agent status of Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie. Could Dallas pair Trevon Diggs with another Alabama cornerback?
Patrick Surtain II - Cornerback, Alabama, Junior

Picked by: Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN), Dana Brugler (The Athletic), Todd McShay (ESPN), Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), Dalton Johnson (NBC Sports)

There's no doubt the Cowboys need help at secondary, and that's before even factoring in the free agent status of Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie. Could Dallas pair Trevon Diggs with another Alabama cornerback?

Caleb Farley - Cornerback, Virginia Tech, Junior Picked by: Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Jon Machota (The Athletic), Bucky Brooks (NFL.com), Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network), David Helman (DallasCowboys.com) Farley opted out of the 2020 college football season, which makes him a bit of an unknown. Could Dallas outsmart other front offices by drafting him with the No. 10 overall pick?
Caleb Farley - Cornerback, Virginia Tech, Junior

Picked by: Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Jon Machota (The Athletic), Bucky Brooks (NFL.com), Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network), David Helman (DallasCowboys.com)

Farley opted out of the 2020 college football season, which makes him a bit of an unknown. Could Dallas outsmart other front offices by drafting him with the No. 10 overall pick?

Rashawn Slater - Offensive tackle, Northwestern, Junior Picked by: Walter Cherepinsky (Walter Football), Brad Weiss (Fansided), John Owning (Dallas Morning News) Tyron Smith missed the entirety of the 2020 season with a neck injury, highlighting a horrible year for the team's offensive line and forcing the Cowboys to reckon with the reality that they will not be able to rely on one of the greatest offensive tackles of all time forever. A fairly common opinion is that Dallas should use their No. 10 overall pick to draft an eventual replacement for the former No. 9 overall pick.
Rashawn Slater - Offensive tackle, Northwestern, Junior

Picked by: Walter Cherepinsky (Walter Football), Brad Weiss (Fansided), John Owning (Dallas Morning News)

Tyron Smith missed the entirety of the 2020 season with a neck injury, highlighting a horrible year for the team's offensive line and forcing the Cowboys to reckon with the reality that they will not be able to rely on one of the greatest offensive tackles of all time forever. A fairly common opinion is that Dallas should use their No. 10 overall pick to draft an eventual replacement for the former No. 9 overall pick.

Zaven Collins - Linebacker, Tulsa, Junior Picked by: Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) The Cowboys' defense needs to drastically improve in the offseason, and Collins is a player that can do everything. He can rush the quarterback, he had four interceptions in 2020, and he scored two defensive touchdowns.
Zaven Collins - Linebacker, Tulsa, Junior

Picked by: Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)

The Cowboys' defense needs to drastically improve in the offseason, and Collins is a player that can do everything. He can rush the quarterback, he had four interceptions in 2020, and he scored two defensive touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts - Tight End, Florida, Junior Picked by: Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) Dalton Schultz saw a breakout year last season, and presumably the Cowboys will see the return of Blake Jarwin, but could they select the best tight end in the draft in hopes of landing another future hall of famer?
Kyle Pitts - Tight End, Florida, Junior

Picked by: Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)

Dalton Schultz saw a breakout year last season, and presumably the Cowboys will see the return of Blake Jarwin, but could they select the best tight end in the draft in hopes of landing another future hall of famer?

Jaycee Horn - Cornerback, South Carolina, Junior Picked by: Charlie Campbell (Walter Football) If the first nine picks include a couple cornerbacks then Dallas may opt to draft Horn, which could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. The former Game Cock is projected to be a terrific press-man cornerback.
Jaycee Horn - Cornerback, South Carolina, Junior

Picked by: Charlie Campbell (Walter Football)

If the first nine picks include a couple cornerbacks then Dallas may opt to draft Horn, which could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. The former Game Cock is projected to be a terrific press-man cornerback.

Gregory Rousseau - Defensive End, Miami, Sophomore Picked by: Vinnie Iyer, (Sporting News) If the Cowboys are to lose Tyrone Crawford and Aldon Smith before the NFL Draft, then Dan Quinn will be looking for an edge rusher who fits in his scheme to play opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. Rousseau has the size and skill that defensive coordinators want to mold into a starter.
Gregory Rousseau - Defensive End, Miami, Sophomore

Picked by: Vinnie Iyer, (Sporting News)

If the Cowboys are to lose Tyrone Crawford and Aldon Smith before the NFL Draft, then Dan Quinn will be looking for an edge rusher who fits in his scheme to play opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. Rousseau has the size and skill that defensive coordinators want to mold into a starter.

Penei Sewell - Offensive Tackle, Oregon, Junior Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) Sewell is the highest rate offensive line prospect in this year's draft. If he happens to be on the board when the Cowboys are on the clock, the team would be wise to ditch any pre-draft plans and take the best available player.
Penei Sewell - Offensive Tackle, Oregon, Junior

Lance Zierlein (NFL.com)

Sewell is the highest rate offensive line prospect in this year's draft. If he happens to be on the board when the Cowboys are on the clock, the team would be wise to ditch any pre-draft plans and take the best available player.

