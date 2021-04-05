Mock Roundup: Surtain Creating Consensus At 10

The NFL Draft is officially just weeks away, and you can be sure that the front office evaluations are well under way, which means the prognosticators are hard at work as well. No one knows exactly what will happen when Dallas is on the clock, but one thing is for sure: The Cowboys need to come away from the draft with some players who will be ready to contribute sooner than later.

So, with experts all around the country attempting to forecast the first round of the NFL Draft, we'll periodically take a look at who some of those experts slot in for the Cowboys No. 10 overall pick in our mock draft roundup.

This week, we polled 21 different mock drafts and, at least for the moment, a consensus is starting to form on who the Cowboys should draft. But there are some new names surfacing as well, even picked by one of the Cowboys' contributors.