Mock Roundup: These 8 Prospects Picked For Dallas

Feb 10, 2021 at 01:00 PM
The NFL Draft isn't until late April, but you can be sure that the front office evaluations are well under way, which means the prognosticators are hard at work as well. No one knows exactly what will happen when Dallas is on the clock, but one thing is for sure: The Cowboys need to come away from the draft with some players that will be ready to contribute sooner than later.

So, with experts all around the country attempting to forecast the first round of the NFL Draft, each week we'll take a look at who some of those experts slot in for the Cowboys No. 10 overall pick in our mock draft roundup.

This week, we polled 17 different mock draft and came up with eight different choices, including a couple of players who were picked on at least four different mocks.

Rashawn Slater - Offensive Tackle, Northwestern, Junior Picked By: Walter Cherepinsky (Walter Football), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN), Dane Brugler (The Athletic): Tyron Smith missed the entirety of the 2020 season with a neck injury, highlighting a horrible year for the team's offensive line and forcing the Cowboys to reckon with the reality that they will not be able to rely on one of the greatest offensive tackles of all time forever. The most commonly held belief across different publications and platforms at the moment is that Dallas will use their No. 10 overall pick to draft an eventual replacement for the former No. 9 overall pick.
Patrick Surtain - Cornerback, Alabama, Junior Picked By: Todd McShay (ESPN), Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com): There's no doubt the Cowboys need help at secondary, and that's before even factoring in the free agent status of Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie. Could Dallas pair Trevon Diggs with another Alabama cornerback?
Caleb Farley - Cornerback, Virginia Tech, Junior Picked By: John Schrook (NBC Sports), Jon Machota (The Athletic), Bucky Brooks (NFL.com), Brad Weiss (FanSided), Charlie Campbell (Walter Football): Farley opted out of the 2020 college football season, which makes him a bit of an unknown. Could Dallas outsmart other front offices by drafting him in the first round?
Kwity Paye - Defensive Tackle/Defensive End, Michigan, Senior Picked By: Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports): The Cowboys used their 2017 first round draft pick on a defensive lineman out of Michigan when they drafted Taco Charleton. That pick ultimately didn't work out for the franchise. Could they try again with the versatile Kwity Paye?
Kyle Pitts - Tight End, Florida, Junior Picked By: Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports): Dalton Schultz saw a breakout year last season, and presumably the Cowboys will see the return of Blake Jarwin, but could they select the best tight end in the draft in hopes of landing another future hall of famer?
Jaycee Horn, Cornerback, South Carolina, Junior Picked By: Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network): If the first nine picks include a couple cornerbacks then Dallas may opt to draft Horn, which could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. The former Game Cock is projected to be a terrific press-man cornerback.
Jaylen Waddle, Wide Receiver, Alabama, Junior Picked By: John Owning (Dallas Morning News) Could the Cowboys really draft a wide receiver in the first round for the second year in a row and three playmaking receivers already on the roster? If Waddle's available it could be tempting? What would that mean for Michael Gallup?
Penei Sewell, Offensive Tackle, Oregon, Junior Picked By: Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) Sewell could provide the versatility the Cowboys need at the offensive line right now. If they take him in the first round in April, they can wait until August to decide if they want to play him at guard or tackle.
