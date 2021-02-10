Mock Roundup: These 8 Prospects Picked For Dallas

The NFL Draft isn't until late April, but you can be sure that the front office evaluations are well under way, which means the prognosticators are hard at work as well. No one knows exactly what will happen when Dallas is on the clock, but one thing is for sure: The Cowboys need to come away from the draft with some players that will be ready to contribute sooner than later.
So, with experts all around the country attempting to forecast the first round of the NFL Draft, each week we'll take a look at who some of those experts slot in for the Cowboys No. 10 overall pick in our mock draft roundup.
This week, we polled 17 different mock draft and came up with eight different choices, including a couple of players who were picked on at least four different mocks.
